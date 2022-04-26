Farmington Hills Police To Host Drug Take-Back Day On April 30

(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to host a prescription drug take-back day.

The event will happen on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Police Headquarters located at 31655 W. Eleven Mile Road.

This drug take-back day will help to remove potentially dangerous prescription medication from homes throughout the community.

The Farmington Hills Police Department participates in drug take-back days twice a year, in April and October.

In October, 203 pounds of prescription drugs were collected.

Residents from any city can participate in this drug take-back day.

The prescription drugs are accepted anonymously and in any container.

In addition to this officials are reminding residents that liquids are not accepted on these drug take-back days, but there are free Deterra Drug Deactivation pouches available at the front desk of the police station.

For additional information, contact the Investigative Bureau at 248-871-2770.

