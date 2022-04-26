ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘The Offer’ reveals how real mobsters helped get ‘The Godfather’ made

By David Hill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXysd_0fKrlNaT00

“The Godfather,” which turns 50 this year, is easily the most famous mafia movie of all time. Yet the word “mafia” isn’t said once in the nearly-three hour long film. That wasn’t by accident.

The omission of the word was just one of a host of concessions that the film’s producers had to make to the actual mafia in order to get the movie made.

“How these two titanic forces came together is one of the most astounding stories in the annals of film,” writes author Mark Seal in his book “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.”

That story has been spun into a new scripted series, “The Offer,” premiering Thursday on
Paramount+. It tells the story of the making of “The Godfather” from the perspective
of the film’s producer, Al Ruddy, a former Rand Corporation computer programmer who found success in Hollywood after successfully pitching the idea for the show “Hogan’s Heroes.”

“I spent about two to three weeks interviewing Al Ruddy,” said Michael Tolkin, creator and writer of the series. “Basically his story was the research.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fbxw1_0fKrlNaT00
The new Paramount+ series “The Offer” (above) tells the tale of how “The Godfather” was made.
PARAMOUNT+

Joe Colombo was the leader of the Colombo crime family, one of the “Five Families” of the New York mob in the early 1970s. He was also the head of the Italian American Civil Rights League, which campaigned against Italian American stereotyping, and particularly against the use of the word “mafia.”

The League’s influence was so powerful, they convinced the Justice Department and the New York State Police to stop using the word “mafia” in press releases. They mobilized tens of thousands of people to rallies and marches in New York City. And they organized a benefit concert at Madison Square Garden with Frank Sinatra to raise over a half million dollars, all of which, according to Ruddy, was used to try to stop the production of “The Godfather.”

In “The Offer,” Colombo and the League’s antagonism of the film comes at the request of Frank Sinatra himself, who believes the character Johnny Fontaine is based on him. In fact, Sinatra did famously confront Mario Puzo, the author of the bestselling 1969 book the film was based on, at Chasen’s restaurant in Los Angeles, where he called Puzo a pimp and threatened to “beat the hell out of him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gyQKs_0fKrlNaT00
In “The Offer,” Colombo and the Italian American Civil Rights League’s antagonism of the film comes at the request of Frank Sinatra himself, who believes the character Johnny Fontaine is based on him.
Alamy

Puzo denied that Fontaine was based on Sinatra, but well before the publication of the novel, Sinatra had plenty of other reasons to put Puzo in his crosshairs.

The author had written a critical essay about Sinatra and the Italian American Civil Rights League in the New York Times Magazine, arguing that it was ridiculous to claim that organized crime in America wasn’t controlled by Italian Americans. He also described the League’s activism as “sheer madness” and compared Sinatra to a mafia leader.

Sinatra was roiled for years by rumors that his friendship to gangsters like Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana linked him to the mafia. Many of these rumors closely mirror events from “The Godfather,” such as Vito Corleone convincing a band leader to let Johnny Fontaine out of his contract by “making him an offer he couldn’t refuse” — a similar story has been told about Sinatra and big-band leader Tommy Dorsey. There is also the scene where a movie producer find a horse’s head in his bed, as a way to pressure him to cast Johnny Fontaine in a war movie; Sinatra’s big break in Hollywood came from his role in “From Here to Eternity”.

Puzo has admitted he took inspiration from the Dorsey story, but he also claimed he knew very little about the mob before writing the book, and based it all on research rather than real life experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sh5J_0fKrlNaT00
Before making peace with the Italian-American community — including the Colombo crime family — producer Al Ruddy received death threats and was warned by authorities that he was being followed.
Bettmann Archive

“I never met a real honest-to-god-gangster,” he wrote in his 1972 autobiography “The Godfather Papers and Other Confessions.” He even based the character of Vito Corleone, played in the film by Marlon Brando, on his mother. The result was a story that was more fantasy than fact.

“’The Godfather’ elevated the mob to the level of myth,” Seal told The Post, “lifting it above the grim realities by telling the story of not merely their crimes but their families.”

Still, the League fought the production publicly, and the mob fought the production behind the scenes.

The film was denounced by New York Congressman Mario Biaggi. Petitions circulated through the Italian American community urging a boycott of the film, and many businesses and homeowners in the New York City Italian neighborhoods where the movie was largely filmed, refused to allow the filmmakers to shoot on their property. The Teamsters threatened to stop all transportation and deliveries for the production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOBWK_0fKrlNaT00
Author Mario Puzo says he based the character of Vito Corleone, played in the film by Marlon Brando, on his mother.
Everett Collection

Meanwhile, Ruddy and Robert Evans, the head of Paramount Pictures, received death threats, Ruddy was warned by law enforcement he was being followed, and Betty McCartt, Ruddy’s assistant, had her car windshield shot out. The perpetrators left a note saying they didn’t want the film to be made.

Eventually Ruddy met privately with Colombo and struck a deal: Ruddy would remove all mentions of the words “mafia” and “la cosa nostra” from the script; he would give jobs and parts in the film to League members; and Paramount would donate the proceeds from the premier to the League.

While Ruddy never made good on the last promise, the other two were easy. For. one thing, the word “mafia” only appeared in the script once, so it was easy to get rid of. And the producers and the director were more than happy to invite more Italian Americans, especially ones who understood the mafia, to participate in the production.

“In the making of ‘The Godfather,’ the worlds of the moviemakers and the mob certainly crossed paths,” said Seal, “and the movie is all the better for that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzB8l_0fKrlNaT00
Real-life Colombo family soldier Lenny Montana (right) was cast in the role of fictional Corleone family hitman Luca Brasi.
Getty Images

The actors benefitted from having mob guys like Carmine “the Snake” Persico and Andrew “Mush” Russo on set to school them in the culture and traditions of the underworld. Although the decision to cast real-life Colombo family soldier Lenny Montana in the role of fictional Corleone family hitman Luca Brasi may not have been the wisest.

“After Lenny Montana had been cast as Luca Brasi, he was hired by a certain mobster to beat up Al Ruddy,” said “The Offer” showrunner Nikki Toscano. Montana showed up at Ruddy’s doorstep and attacked him, leaving him beaten and bloodied, then showed up for filming the next day.

All was forgiven, however, and Montana filmed one of the most iconic scenes of the movie, where he’s the one beaten and bloodied. Art imitates life, it seems.

After Ruddy’s deal with Colombo became public, Ruddy was fired from the movie. “Colombo put Al in a compromising position,” says Tolkin, “and that really was a crisis.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DB16V_0fKrlNaT00
The actors benefitted from having mob guy Andrew “Mush” Russo on set to school them in the culture and traditions of the underworld.
Spencer Burnett

Ironically, Colombo and the League again organized the unions and the Italian American community again — only this time to get Ruddy reinstated. It worked, and Ruddy was put back on the film.

It also cemented an unusual bond between Ruddy and Colombo, one that is explored in depth in “The Offer.”

“To have a producer develop such a personal relationship with the guy who was one of the heads of the Five Families is what drew me to the project in the first place,” said Toscano.

Ruddy’s friendship with Colombo helped grease the wheels for the production. League captains visited local residents and urged them to cooperate with the crew. When a homeowner in Staten Island refused to allow the film to shoot on their property, Ruddy called Colombo, who intimidated the homeowner into changing their mind, according to Seal’s book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TfFUe_0fKrlNaT00
Colombo family crime boss Joe Colombo (center) first tried to stop production on the “The Godftaher” — then turned over and helped it get made.
AP

Ruddy defended his deal with the mob in a 1972 interview in Ladies Home Journal by saying, “I don’t think anyone would have been physically hurt. But the picture simply could not have been made without their approval.”

There wasn’t a happy ending for Ruddy, though. Sixty six days into filming “The Godfather,” Joe Colombo was gunned down during a League rally in Columbus Circle. He survived the shooting, but was paralyzed and in a partial coma for the next seven years until he died from cardiac arrest.

“The Godfather” was released while Colombo was still in the hospital, but Al Ruddy kept a promise he made to Colombo to make sure “the boys” would be able to attend the premier. When Paramount refused to allow the mobsters involved in the production to attend, Ruddy snuck out a print of the film and held a private screening for them.

“There must have been a hundred limousines out front,” Ruddy told Seal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqEMX_0fKrlNaT00
Director Francis Ford Coppola accepted one of the film’s three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
AP

“The Godfather” broke box office records, won three Academy Awards including Best Picture, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made.

The fictional Corleone family, who was never based on actual mobsters, has become the cultural archetype for a mafia family; so much so that mafia members today look to the film for inspiration, rather than the other way around.

When Jeffery Godlberg interviewed Sammy “the Bull” Gravano for the New York Times in 2000, he asked him if “The Godfather” had any influence on the notorious mafia hitman’s life.

“Well, I killed 19 people,” Gravano said,

When Goldberg asked Gravano what that had to do with “The Godfather,” Gravano replied ”I only did, like, one murder before I saw the movie.”

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘The Offer’ Review: Look How They Massacred The Story Of My Boy, ‘The Godfather’

In the history of cinema, one of the most prescient and brilliantly searing indictments of Hollywood, and of the inherent unimaginativeness pervasive in studio execs, comes via Robert Altman’s 1992 Tinseltown satire “The Player.” Specifically, the scene where Buck Henry tries to sell shallow studio exec Tim Robbins the banal idea for “The Graduate II.” Hilarious, biting, and sharp (the exec loves it, naturally), the moment speaks volumes about Hollywood’s predisposition for playing it safe, superficial sequels, and keeping that gravy train running.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Offer’ Tells the ‘Godfather’ Story, With Clichéd Gangsters in Tow: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Early in Paramount Plus’ new limited series “The Offer,” movie mogul Robert Evans is delivering a soliloquy about the moment he discovered his destiny. “It was magic,” he declares. “Real magic. I knew right then and there this was my calling. That darkened movie theater became my church.” As played by Matthew Goode, Evans is a real fake — a glottal-voiced fellow who convinces himself, first, of the pabulum he pitches others. And his declaration of movie madness, the first but hardly the last such speech he’ll give over the run of “The Offer,”...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Film Review: New Doc Tells a Story We Already Know

The brief, brilliant career of Marilyn Monroe has haunted Hollywood for more than 50 years, her life and work and untimely death the subject of endless litigation and debate. A new Netflix documentary, “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes,” dives back into the lurid lore surrounding Monroe, tapping into all too familiar themes of trauma and addiction before landing right back where it began.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Deadline

‘I Don’t Want To Drink Your Blood Anymore’, ‘Forgive Me Father’, ‘Abigail’, ‘Condition Of Return’, ‘Bellmount’ And ‘Rabbit Hole’ Set Casts; Acquisitions By Grindstone, MarVista, Freestyle, More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Miki Ishikawa (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier), Sierra McCormick (American Horror Stories) and Nick Sagar (The Princess Switch) have signed on to star in the indie horror-drama, I Don’t Want to Drink Your Blood Anymore, from writer-director Andrew Sullivan (Bokeh). The film follows Eiko (Ishikawa), a Japanese American teenage vampire, suffering from agoraphobia, caused by the trauma from the night her family was murdered and she was turned. Unable and unwilling to leave her family’s home, she not only loses track of time, but time itself. Eiko spends most of her years...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Jesse Stone’ Movies in Order: Here’s the Full List of the Tom Selleck Detective Films

The popular Jesse Stone film franchise has long been a fan favorite. Who wouldn’t love the series? You have Tom Selleck and all of his mustachioed charm; you have some intriguing detective work going on as Selleck’s homicide detective Jesse Stone works to solve some mysterious crimes; and, of course, you have storylines that we were first drawn to in the Robert B. Parker novels. So far, there are nine films included in the popular franchise, the first premiering in 2005. And, a tenth film is rumored to be on its way.
MOVIES
Deadline

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Gaslit review: A sublime Julia Roberts can’t save new Watergate series

Julia Roberts can elevate a scene with nothing but the staccato of her whisper or the anxious fondling of an earring. In Starz’s eight-episode limited series Gaslit, she plays Martha Mitchell, the outspoken wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney-general John Mitchell and one of the few characters not immediately recognisable from other Hollywood restagings of this dark moment in US political history. Roberts’s Martha is an all-purpose gossip – nickname: “The Mouth of the South” – until her husband violently threatens her against telling the press what she knows of the administration’s criminal tactics. Roberts is wrenching as she slides from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Mario Puzo
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Tommy Dorsey
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
ComicBook

Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman in New Dark Comedy-Thriller

At the end of last month, the Academy Awards saw Pulp Fiction stars Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Samuel. L Jackson reuniting to celebrate the 27th anniversary of their iconic film. Shortly after the ceremony, it was announced that Jackson and Thurman would be teaming up yet again for a new film. The Kill Room is an upcoming dark comedic crime thriller from writer Jonathan Jacobson and director Nicol Paone. According to a new report from Deadline, the duo will be joined by Zack Snyder's Justice League's Joe Manganiello.
MOVIES
Variety

Gary Oldman Stars in ‘Exposing Muybridge’ Doc, Sales and Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. London-based sales agent MetFilm Sales has boarded feature documentary “Exposing Muybridge,” featuring Gary Oldman, about revolutionary photographer Eadweard Muybridge. Muybridge (1830–1904) was an English photographer known for his groundbreaking work in photographic studies of motion who played a seminal role in motion picture history. His images of running horses transformed the camera into a machine of unmatched powers of perception and persuasion, and set the course for the birth of cinema. He was a complicated man whose personal story was imbued with ambition, success, loss, and even cold-blooded murder. He directly inspired numerous artists...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Godfather#Paramount Pictures#God#Mobsters#Rand Corporation#Colombo#Italian American
Decider.com

Netflix Marilyn Monroe Documentary Is A Fascinating Deep Dive Into the Icon’s Death

Netflix’s new Marilyn Monroe documentary, ominously titled The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, begins with a sinister statement from one of Monroe’s biographers, Anthony Summers, claiming he found evidence that suggests “the circumstances of her death were covered up.” Later, you’ll realize this is somewhat misleading editing on the part of director Emma Cooper, when you hear the full clip of this Summers interview: He does not believe there is solid evidence to support any conspiracy that Monroe was murdered, by a government agency or otherwise.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
Financial World

Top 5 movies that will change your life and thinking

There are many movies in a few years that marked an era in the movie industry and made a real boom in the world. Still, there are ‘those’ movies that change your life and perception of life. We believe that you have certainly watched either all or some of these 5, but still for those who have not, we will present you the top 5 films that will leave a big impression on you.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
The Independent

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes on Netflix unearths new claim about star’s death

The new Netflix documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, unearths a new detail that challenges the long-accepted story of the star’s death.The film, which blends archival footage with interviews with those who knew the Some Like It Hot star, looks at the circumstances surrounding her death, in 1962, from a barbiturate overdose at the age of 36.For decades, it has been reported that Monroe was found dead in her bed by her psychiatrist, Ralph Greenson, who broke in through her bedroom window after Monroe’s housekeeper, Eunice Murray, called him in distress, having been unable to get...
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy