Memphis, TN

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves prediction: Ja Morant among best NBA bets today

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Our NBA betting expert is here to offer his best Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves predictions and picks for game five of their NBA Playoffs Round 1 series, which gets underway Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Minnesota took Game 1 here 130-117 before Memphis answered with a 124-96 romp in Game 2. The Grizzlies took a 2-1 lead by rallying from 26 points down to win Game 3 on the road 104-95 Thursday only to see Minnesota rally to level the series up with a narrow 119-118 win.

Memphis arguably should have won Game 4, which would have given them the chance to wrap up the series tonight. Ja Morant wasn’t himself in that game, and the Grizzlies still ran it close. Expect the Grizzlies to come out fast, and head to Minnesota with a 3-2 lead.

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Picks
  • Grizzlies (-6.5) to cover @ -110 via BetMGM
  • Total Points: Over 236.5 @ -110 via BetMGM
  • Ja Morant Triple Double: Yes @ +525 via BetMGM
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Picks: The Analysis
Gaining Momentum

Both teams have won on the opposing team’s floor in this series but the fact remains that Memphis rallied from a massive deficit to win Game 3 and nearly won Game 4 despite the free throw disparity between the teams.

The fact that the Grizzlies were ever so close to a 3-1 series lead despite back-to-back poor offensive showings from their superstar Ja Morant shows the quality of rotational depth that Memphis has. Look for the Grizzlies to ride that to a win here, taking a 3-2 series lead.

Memphis had the third-best home record in the NBA this year, one of only three teams that cracked the 30-win plateau, and have the best home record against the spread, going 28-15 overall.

Memphis had their chances to string together a third straight victory in the series but ended up falling short, evening things up heading into this contest. Memphis will want to wrap this up as soon as possible, with damage limitation. I’ll take the Grizzlies on the spread, and Memphis go rolling into game six.

The Pick: Grizzlies (-6.5) to cover @ -110 via BetMGM

Points win Prizes

It is often the case with playoff basketball that the points can be slow and steady, with teams still trying to work each other out. As we’ve seen through four games so far, the T-Wolves and Grizzlies have bucked that trend.

The Wolves and Grizzlies were the league’s first and fourth-fastest teams in the regular season, and play styles of basketball that perfectly enable each other’s fast and loose tendencies. Teams with young, athletic legs and lots of scoring talent, who love forcing turnovers and getting out into the open court.

This contest has beaten the over three times out of the four playoff battles, and don’t expect this one to buck from the trend. The line is set at exactly the same as in Game 4, so don’t be surprised if that heads up before tip off.

The Pick: Total Points: Over 232.5 @ -110 via BetMGM

Most-Improved Morant

Perhaps a testament to the young man’s character after winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award on Monday, Grizzlies star Ja Morant made the executive decision to gift his trophy to one of his teammates, Desmond Bane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HqdAY_0fKrlLp100
Ja Morant drives to the basket for a shot against the Timberwolves.
Getty Images

The former No. 2 pick has been a shining star in the Memphis starting five, one of the key reasons why there are in the position they are. The All-Star guard finished with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in game two, one rebound shy of the ever prestigious triple-double.

Morant was just two rebounds short of a triple double in game four, and having just picked up an individual accolade, he’ll want to celebrate with a special performance. The former Murray State man is anything but big-time off the court, but the kid can sure play.

Take Ja to fire the Grizzlies into a series lead, and to do so in some style.

The Pick: Ja Morant Triple Double @ +525 via BetMGM

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM . Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Points: 232.5 Memphis Grizzlies-275(-6.5) -110Over -110Minnesota Timberwolves+220(+6.5) -110Under -110

