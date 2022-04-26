ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

6 best Samsung deals on the web you need to snag ASAP

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEY4P_0fKrlKwI00

Tech lovers, get excited.

The multinational electronic mogul, Samsung , is dropping some mega deals — and they are all exclusive to the New York Post Spring Shopping Event .

So if you’re all about the latest tech , gadgets and trend-worthy products, you’re going to want to keep reading.

Right now, you can shop Samsung Galaxy watches , vacuums , monitors, air dressers and refrigerators. When you do, you’ll get free customizable watch bands, wireless charging docs, up to $700 savings and more.

But you’re going to want to take advantage of these unbeatable deals sooner than later. To help you out, we outlined them below.

Happy Samsung shopping!

1. Samsung Galaxy Watches , starting at $200, original price: $250
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiIxz_0fKrlKwI00
Samsung

NY Post Exclusive Offer: Buy a Galaxy Watch4 or Watch4 Classic and get a free customizable watch band and wireless charging doc.

With the Galaxy Watch4, you can say hello to body readings, real-time ECG monitoring, an advanced sleep tracker and auto workout tracking and more. The body features a digital bezel, AL material and a sports band.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic is similar to the Galaxy Watch4, though the bezel, material and band vary, as it features a rotating bezel, SUS material and a ridge sports band.

Buy Now 2. Samsung Vacuums , starting at $500, original price: starting at $800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tD2AP_0fKrlKwI00
Samsung

NY Post Exclusive Offer: Get an additional $100 off any vacuum on top of the already applied $400 discount.

The Samsung vacuums are already discounted $400, but now, you can land an extra $100 off with the New York Post. Can we get a yes, please?

Choose from the Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition, Jet Bot + Robot Vacuum with Clean Station and the Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control.

Buy Now 3. Samsung 32″ Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor , $231, original price: $330
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejhXp_0fKrlKwI00
Samsung

NY Post Exclusive Offer: Score 30% off ($99 off) the 32″ Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor.

Get ready to take gaming to the next level. With this can’t-beat deal and gaming monitor, you can enjoy vivid scenes, a curved display and heart-pounding gaming.

Buy Now 4. Samsung 27″ Odyssey G32A FHD 165Hz 1ms AMD FreeSync Premium Gaming Monitor , $224, original price: $280
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uduSK_0fKrlKwI00
Samsung

NY Post Exclusive Offer: Score 20% off ($56 off) the 27″ Odyssey G32A FHD 165Hz 1ms AMD FreeSync Premium Gaming Monitor.

Is that another gaming monitor on sale exclusively for The Post? It sure is!

This one features soaring speed pickup and a 165Hz refresh rate while eliminating lag and motion blur.

Buy Now 5. Samsung Bespoke AirDressers , starting at $999, original price: starting at $1,599
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Id633_0fKrlKwI00
Samsung

NY Post Exclusive Offer: Get an additional $100 off any Air Dresser on top of the already applied $700 discount.

Enjoy three Air Hangers that release air and steam throughout your clothing. In no time, your clothes will be refreshed, dust-free, 99% odor-free and less wrinkled from the inside out.

Buy Now 6. Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators , starting at $999, original price: starting at $1,599
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnKnk_0fKrlKwI00
Samsung

NY Post Exclusive Offer: Get an additional $100 off the Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerators on top of the already applied $600 discount. You can also score a free water filter when you buy a Bespoke refrigerator and subscribe to the water filter subscription and get a free set of panels.

With the Bespoke refrigerator, you can enjoy customizable doors, press or pour water, a selection of ice forms, middle drawer temperature control and so much more.

Buy Now

Check out New York Post Shopping for more recommendations.

