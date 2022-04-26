ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dentist says you’d be surprised by the ‘biggest cry babies’ in her chair

A dentist shared the group of people who are the “biggest cry babies” in her chair and it will surprise you.

Dental professional Kelly Cain said that it’s the people covered in tattoos that often cry about the numbing injections.

She joked that she thought they were supposed to be “thugs” and was surprised by their response.

Taking to TikTok , Kelly said: “When your patient is covered in tattoos but crying about getting numb.”

She added: “They be the biggest cry babies.”

The popular video quickly went viral amassing more than 1.7 million views from people who were amused by the revelation.

Many defended the statement, saying that the numbing injections feel totally different to tattoos.

One person said: “Okay but hear me out, it’s not the same pain.”

Another said: “My dentist said i take that better than the boys.”

A third said: “I am this patient.”

Another agreed: “Not the same. The tattoo needle isn’t going into my gums.”

@kellycain

they be the biggest cry babies 🥲 #ChewyChattyPets #DontQuitYourDaydream #dental #dentalvibes #dentistsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Pooh Shiesty https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

While another person said: “Tattoos are usually something you want, dental procedures/medical procedures you usually don’t but have to.

“So of course someone might cry and those needles dentists use hurt no matter who you are.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 1

