Steven Wiggins sentenced to life in prison until death penalty

A federal judge sentenced Steven Wiggins — a Dickson man who killed a sheriff's officer in 2018 — to life in prison.

Wiggins, 33, was indicted by a federal grand jury on carjacking and firearms violations. He was previously charged with killing Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Daniel Baker. Wiggins pleaded guilty to the federal charges under a binding plea agreement with an agreed sentence of life imprisonment.

Following Tuesday's sentencing, and in keeping with the terms of the plea agreement, the United States moved to withdraw its notice of intent to seek the death penalty, and Wiggins will serve life in prison. This sentence has no effect on the state’s previously imposed death sentence, which will continue to move forward.

“Our office will never let a criminal attack on law enforcement go unanswered,” said U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin. “The full force of the Department of Justice will be brought to bear on anyone who commits such a heinous crime. I want to acknowledge the painstaking work of our many law enforcement partners, including District Attorney General Ray Crouch, who led the prosecution efforts at the state level, as we proceeded with the parallel prosecutions of Wiggins. Finally, let me acknowledge and thank Lisa Baker, Sergeant Baker’s widow, for staying the course through many difficult days of proceedings during the past four years. Together, we have achieved justice for Sergeant Baker.”

