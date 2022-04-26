ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Documentary

By Anna Menta
 4 days ago
Nearly 60 years after Marilyn Monroe‘s shocking death, the story is still capturing public attention. Now, a new Netflix documentary—The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, which began streaming on Netflix today—takes a closer look at the circumstances surrounding Monroe’s death, and the possible cover-up that surrounded it.

Directed by Emma Cooper, the documentary is based on extensive audio interviews conducted by journalist and author Anthony Summers, whose 1985 biography, Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe, was a New York Times bestseller. Summers is featured in the documentary as a sort of guide, to provide context for his research and interviews with Monroe’s friends and colleagues. The original audio for the tapes is used—so be sure to turn those captions on—with actors reenacting the phone calls via lip-syncing.

While it seems unlikely the film will provide any concrete revelations surrounding Monroe’s 1962 death, which was ruled a probable suicide, it’s undoubtedly a treasure trove of archived accounts from those who knew the icon best. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe, including the Netflix Marilyn Monroe release date and release time.

WHEN DOES NETFLIX’S MARILYN MONROE DOCUEMTNARY COME OUT? WHERE TO WATCH THE MYSTERY OF MARILYN MONROE:

The Mystery of MarIlYn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes will begin streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, April 27. The movie will be exclusively on Netflix—unfortunately, you won’t be able to see this one in theaters.

WHAT TIME WILL THE MYSTERY OF MARILYN MONROE BE ON NETFLIX? THE MYSTERY OF MARILYN MONROE RELEASE TIME:

Netflix movies are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the film’s release date. Therefore, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe will begin streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, April 27 at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET.

If it’s midnight on Thursday night on the west coast and you don’t yet see the Marilyn Monroe documentary on Netflix, try refreshing the page, or logging out and logging back in again.

IS THERE A THE MYSTERY OF MARILYN MONROE TRAILER?

You know it. You can watch The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes trailer right here on Decider. Simply scroll up and unmute the video on the top of this page. RIP to a legend.

