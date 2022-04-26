ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Florida mom was speeding at 91 mph with two toddlers unrestrained: cops

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
 2 days ago

A Florida mom was caught speeding at 91 mph Tuesday — with her toddlers unrestrained in the car, cops said.

Carolyn Poitier, 25, from Leesburg was booked into the Volusia County Jail on charges of child neglect and possession of a controlled substance. She was released fewer than 12 hours later after posting bonds totaling $5,000.

According to a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Poitier was pulled over by deputies around 12:30 a.m. for doing 91 mph in a 50 mph zone on International Speedway Boulevard in DeLand.

“Two children, ages 2 and 3, were asleep without car seats in the front and back passenger seats,” the agency stated.

When deputies later pointed out to Poitier that had she crashed at the speed she was traveling , she and the children likely would have been killed, the mom allegedly retorted “she didn’t plan on getting into a crash.”

Poitier told the deputies that she was driving from Leesburg to Daytona Beach and left the children’s car seats in another vehicle at home “because she didn’t want to strap them in while they were sleeping.” Poitier was not wearing a seatbelt, either, according to the sheriff’s office.

Poitier was booked into the Volusia County Jail on charges of child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.
Photos that were taken by the arresting deputies and released by the sheriff’s office showed one of the children curled up in the front passenger seat and the other napping in the back seat.

Another adult later arrived on the scene with car seats and took Poitier’s children home.

A search of Poitier’s car turned up pills that were later identified as the narcotic painkiller Tramadol , according to the sheriff’s office.

