ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

Work to begin on affordable senior homes for Newton

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Senior citizens in Harvey County are getting a new option for where they can live in their golden years. Tuesday morning, officials broke ground for a 32-unit senior apartment complex.

Construction will begin on Harvest Pointe, a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Project (LIHTC), at First and Boyd on Newton’s west side.

Phase I will have eight four-plex apartment buildings, a clubhouse and a maintenance garage.

“What we’re celebrating here today is just Phase I, again 32 units,” Byron Adrian, Mennonite Housing president, said. “Eventually, if there’s enough demand here in the community, we have enough land for 120 units here for seniors in the community.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdQfo_0fKrl4tv00
    Harvest Pointe plan, Newton. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R8Jjc_0fKrl4tv00
    Harvest Pointe plan, Newton. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QYbmu_0fKrl4tv00
    Harvest Pointe plan, Newton. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097Mvv_0fKrl4tv00
    Location of Harvest Pointe, First and Boyd, Newton. (KSN Photo)

The LIHTC program is a public-private partnership that has been used for more than 30 years to develop affordable rental housing.

The apartments are for seniors aged 55 and older.

“We do have a pretty good list right now as far as folks that are interested for moving in here,” Adrian said. “But anybody else that might be interested, if they want to get their name on the list, the phone number is 316-942- 4848. That’s our main office in Wichita.”

He expects the first homes will be ready for residents by November or December.

Adrian said the rent depends on the resident’s income. A one-bedroom unit rents for $250-$575, and a two-bedroom unit rents from $290-$675.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

City of Shawnee bans co-living rentals

More victims come forward after teen secretly records them in Blue Springs restrooms. Court records reveal disturbing new details in an investigation into a 17-year-old who is accused of secretly videotaping women as they used the restroom at a convenience store in Blue Springs. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
WIBW

Kansas town to welcome home 50 area veterans, students on Honor Flight

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - About 50 area veterans and students will return to Wamego on Thursday night from an Honor Flight to the nation’s capital. Wamego Honor Flights says its latest flight will return home from its 9th mission to take veterans to see war memorials erected in their honor at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.
WAMEGO, KS
KSN News

City of Wichita awards big bucks to local nonprofits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — $10 million, money the City of Wichita is giving to some nonprofit organizations. The cast comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) the City received. The executive director of Kansas School for Effective Learning (KANSEL) said when the pandemic hit, a lot of the funding nonprofits received was cut. He […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Newton, KS
County
Harvey County, KS
Newton, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Harvey County, KS
Government
KSN News

Fire destroys home of Wichita firefighter’s parents

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a house northwest of Valley Center early Wednesday morning. Crews got the call of a house fire on Chinook near 101st Street North just before 5 a.m. When crews got to the house, they found it going up in flames. Wichita, Valley Center, and Sedgwick County firefighters […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Dozens of homes and businesses damaged or destroyed from Kansas tornadoes. See damage in Andover.

Only minor injuries were reported even though 966 houses were in the path of a tornado that damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and businesses late Friday at Andover, a suburb of Wichita in south-central Kansas, an official there said. “People were in their basements, exactly where they should be," said Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell. ...
ANDOVER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Elderly People#Nexstar#Ksnw#Mennonite Housing#Ksn Photo
KSN News

New public fishing lake set to open in Kansas

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new fishing spot will be open soon according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks near the city of Emporia. This new public fishing spot will be at King Lake, located on the northern edge of Emporia State University and Interstate 35. It is the result of an ongoing […]
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KAKE TV

Derby school board passes pay-to-ride pilot program

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Derby Board of Education voted 6-0 on a proposed pay-to-ride program Monday that would allow some students who currently can’t ride the bus to do so next year. A committee created the proposed program after a parent expressed concern that her kids had to...
DERBY, KS
Hutch Post

City of Hutchinson dealing with water main breaks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Efforts to clean up repair work on a broken water main on East 11th in Hutchinson took a turn for the worse Tuesday when street crews working to repair the area of the original break ruptured the line again. The break happened around 10 a.m. and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County sirens will be in attack mode Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are in a place where you can hear the Sedgwick County tornado sirens Monday, May 2, you may notice they sound a bit different. Sedgwick County Emergency Management will test the Outdoor Warning System’s attack mode. Usually, the Monday test at noon is the alert mode, a steady tone. […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Drill Brush

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of us have been there before when trying to clean certain areas of our homes. Whether you use a scrub or sponge or even just your hands, you’re spending a lot of time and not making much progress. The makers of the Drill Brush...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Update: House fire erupts in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire erupted in south Wichita Thursday night. The fire started just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 55th Street South and Seneca. The Sedgwick County Fire Department and the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) both responded to the fire. According to WFD Battalion Chief Doug Winter, there were “fairly […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Email about Hays bond issue raises concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As early voting begins this week in Ellis County, so do concerns of election bribery. This stems from an email the Hays school district superintendent allegedly sent to USD 489 staff. In that email, he offers to buy a meal for any school where the whole staff votes on the bond issue and says he hopes that when polls close, he’ll be buying meals for every building.
HAYS, KS
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy