Work to begin on affordable senior homes for Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Senior citizens in Harvey County are getting a new option for where they can live in their golden years. Tuesday morning, officials broke ground for a 32-unit senior apartment complex.

Construction will begin on Harvest Pointe, a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Project (LIHTC), at First and Boyd on Newton’s west side.

Phase I will have eight four-plex apartment buildings, a clubhouse and a maintenance garage.

“What we’re celebrating here today is just Phase I, again 32 units,” Byron Adrian, Mennonite Housing president, said. “Eventually, if there’s enough demand here in the community, we have enough land for 120 units here for seniors in the community.”

Harvest Pointe plan, Newton. (KSN Photo)

Location of Harvest Pointe, First and Boyd, Newton. (KSN Photo)

The LIHTC program is a public-private partnership that has been used for more than 30 years to develop affordable rental housing.

The apartments are for seniors aged 55 and older.

“We do have a pretty good list right now as far as folks that are interested for moving in here,” Adrian said. “But anybody else that might be interested, if they want to get their name on the list, the phone number is 316-942- 4848. That’s our main office in Wichita.”

He expects the first homes will be ready for residents by November or December.

Adrian said the rent depends on the resident’s income. A one-bedroom unit rents for $250-$575, and a two-bedroom unit rents from $290-$675.

