ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Parents sue after death of Tyre Sampson from Florida drop-tower ride

By Nexstar Media Wire, Staci DaSilva
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsoxy_0fKrkvGS00

ORLANDO, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The parents of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop-tower ride in central Florida ’s tourist district, have filed a lawsuit against the ride’s owner, manufacturer and landlord.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in state court in Orlando, claimed the defendants were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.

The defendants are also accused of failing to warn their 6-foot-2-inch, 380-pound son about the risks of going on the ride and not providing an appropriate restraint system.

Michael Haggard, the attorney representing Sampson’s mother, Nekia Dodd, claimed that the ride’s over-the-shoulder harness restraint should have been supplemented with a seat belt.

Ride operator at Florida county fair becomes stuck in metal platform, suffers injuries

“That seat belt costs $22 a seat. They could have run this ride 2-3 times and paid for [belts on every seat] on the first night of its operations,” Haggard said. “We wouldn’t be talking right now, and Tyre would be out on a football field with his mom rooting him on.”

According to preliminary findings from a forensic examination , it was discovered that the harness proximity sensor on Tyre’s seat, Seat 1, was manually loosened, allowing operators to seat larger-sized riders within the seven-inch restraint opening.

This manual adjustment caused Tyre’s seat to be improperly secured, leading him to fall from the 430-ride to his death.

“I think that’s an incredibly important fact. It’s also important who knew about it. Did the manufacturer know about it? Did Icon Park know it was occurring?” asked Haggard.

The Quest Engineering report determined there were no mechanical or electrical failures of the ride itself.

According to documents obtained by WFLA , the operations manual lists the maximum weight for the ride as less than 287 pounds. Tyre Sampson’s father said the boy weighed more than 300 pounds.

‘Terrifying’: Amusement park ride stalls midair with people onboard

Orlando Slingshot, the owner and operator of the ride, sent WFLA a statement after the lawsuit was filed Monday:

“Orlando Slingshot continues to fully cooperate with the State during its investigation, and we will continue to do so until it has officially concluded. We reiterate that all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided by the manufacturer of the ride were followed,” wrote Orlando Slingshot, in part.

In a statement, ICON Park said park officials were “deeply troubled” about the state’s preliminary findings.

The ride had only been in operation for less than six months and was inspected in December, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

One person injured in southwest Kansas plane crash

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) — A small plane crashed in Hamilton County in southwest Kansas on Thursday, injuring the pilot. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a fixed-wing, single-engine Superior Culver LFA plane had taken off from the Syracuse-Hamilton County Municipal Airport shortly before noon. The KHP said the plane lost power, and the pilot tried to […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Two Wichita men charged with drug trafficking

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury has indicted two Wichita men in a drug trafficking case. Investigators say the drugs included fentanyl and heroin. Jose Rodriguez-Cardenas, 46, and Felix Rodriguez-Flores, 42, are both charged with one count of heroin conspiracy, one count of fentanyl conspiracy, one count of possession of fentanyl with the […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
TODAY.com

The family of the teen who died at a Florida amusement park files lawsuit

The family of Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death at an Orlando-based amusement park last month, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. In a statement regarding his client’s lawsuit, personal injury attorney Ben Crump accused the defendants in Sampson’s case of negligence in “a multitude of ways.”
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Wfla
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy