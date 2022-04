These days there’s all this talk about electric cars taking over the whole industry and internal combustion engines suddenly going away. Before you buy into the media hype and marketing spin, know this: Ford is still planning on making ICE engines at its Windsor plant until at least 2040. That’s right, despite all the big talk from Blue Oval executives recently, the automaker knows it can’t just flip a switch and make everything EVs.

