Temperatures could drop as low as -3C in parts of the UK in the coming days as a cold snap sweeps across the country. The Met Office said it is likely to be “chilly” overnight in the run-up to May, with rural frost setting in some areas. But while temperatures could drop below freezing during the night to as low as -3C, the daytime is forecast to bring mainly dry weather with sunny spells. Richard Miles from the Met Office told The Independent that colder air coming from the north was “keeping temperatures down a bit”. He said the forecasts...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO