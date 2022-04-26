Father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby obtains new attorney

HAMPTON, Va. - Cory Bigsby, the father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby , has a new attorney.

News 3 obtained court documents in Hampton JDR court Tuesday confirming that Amina Matheny-Willard will now be representing Cory. She has filed a motion for discovery and exculpatory evidence.

She had no comment in regards to being obtained as Cory's new attorney.

We previously reported that Cory's previous attorney, Jeff Ambrose, filed a motion to withdraw from Cory's case. Ambrose's motion, which listed "an ethical conflict has arisen that precludes further representation" as the reasoning for withdraw, was approved by a judge.

Cory then chose to hire his own attorney.

In February, he was arrested and charged with seven counts of felony child neglect, stemming from incidents from before Codi was reported missing. On April 5, he was denied bond in a appeal hearing.

Hampton Police Division Hampton Police released this most recent photo of Codi Bigsby, taken in June 2021

His next court date is scheduled for Thursday, April 28 at 9 a.m.