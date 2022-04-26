ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot grows to $454M for Wednesday drawing

By Tony Kurzweil, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPAi0_0fKrimdZ00

( KTLA ) – The latest Powerball jackpot has grown to $454 million after no one won the main prize in Monday night’s drawing.

Monday’s winning numbers were 12, 18, 20, 39, and 61, with a Power number of 10.

Not only were there no tickets with all five numbers and the Power number, which would have been worth $421 million, but no one had a ticket with all five numbers either, according to the California Lottery .

Matching the five numbers without the Powerball number would have still won its owner $4,253,307.

Overall, there were 134,083 winning tickets. Eight of those winning tickets matched four numbers plus the Powerball, which is worth $8,882.

The drawing for Powerball’s new $454 million jackpot will take place Wednesday.

The current prize is still less than a third of the largest jackpot on record, at over $1.5 billion. According to the agency that runs Powerball, each of the top 10 jackpots were valued at over $500 million.

