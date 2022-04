MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies announce a ticket sale for their next playoff home game at the FedExForum. The sale will go live on Apr. 30 at 12 PM, for a game on May 1. The game will either be Game 7 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, or Game 1 in the second round with the Golden State Warriors.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO