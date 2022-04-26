ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Perry County attorney disbarred after corruption of minors, other charges

By Avery Van Etten
 2 days ago

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — After pleading guilty to charges including inappropriate contact with minors last November, Perry County judge and attorney Michael Schechterly was disbarred on April 26 by order of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

Schechterly was previously suspended from the Bar of Pennsylvania. He was sentenced in February to at least 60 days and no more than 23 months in prison in connection to charges including corruption of minors, intimidation of witnesses/victim, and obstructing administration or law of other governmental functions.

A Pennsylvania State Police investigation found that Schechterly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy in 2012, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The attorney general also said that Schechterly used his authority as a judge to intimidate a woman who was a witness and an alleged victim in an investigation of sexual misconduct by a state constable and prevented her from coming forward with her allegations.

Comments / 9

Chantra Goodrich
2d ago

I want to know why he only has a serve 60 days to 23 months if that was anybody else in America they would be serving double digit years for what he did

Reply(1)
8
Josh Shapiro
