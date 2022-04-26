ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Opponents of proposed Foster Farms chicken plants ask state for ban

By Lynne Terry, Oregon Capital Chronicle
philomathnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmentalists, small farm advocates and local residents are pursuing a new tactic in their opposition to two industrial chicken plants planned for an area southeast of Salem. They asked the state to ban large livestock operations on fertile farmland – everywhere in Oregon. The advocacy groups Willamette Riverkeeper...

philomathnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Astorian

Fishermen urge Fish and Wildlife Commission to revisit regulations

Several local commercial fishermen have asked the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission to reconsider Columbia River fishing regulations. During the public forum section of the commission’s meeting in Astoria on Friday, commercial fishermen and those connected with the industry asked the commission to revisit gillnetting regulations and salmon buyback options.
ASTORIA, OR
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Salem, OR
Industry
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
State
Washington State
Salem, OR
Business
City
Salem, OR
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
KGW

These Oregon cities grew the most over the last five years

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's best known and largest city grew 5% between 2016 and 2021, slightly more than the state overall at 4.7%. However, Portland's population declined slightly at the end of that five-year span, falling by 0.9% in 2021 to 658,773, according to certified estimates as of July 1, prepared by Portland State University's Population Research Center.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Chicken Meat#Animal Agriculture#Legislature#Cafo
Lebanon-Express

Oregon court throws out Linn County's $1 billion jury verdict

The Oregon Court of Appeals on Wednesday struck down a $1 billion Linn County jury verdict that was intended to compensate 14 county governments for insufficient logging on state forestlands. A law that requires Oregon to manage the forestland for the “greatest permanent value” does not create an “immutable promise”...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Big Country News

People Going Door-to-Door in Washington State Claiming to be Election Officials are Frauds, Says Secretary of State

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Secretary of State has received multiple reports of third-party canvassers presenting themselves as elections officials and going door-to-door across Washington asking residents about their voter information and other election-related questions. These canvassers are not affiliated with and do not represent the Office of the Secretary...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WWEEK

Murmurs: Alcohol Watchdog Pushes Back on Merkley

ALCOHOL WATCHDOG PUSHES BACK ON MERKLEY: Dr. Reginald Richardson, executive director of the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission, fired off a letter last week urging U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) to drop his sponsorship of legislation that would allow the U.S. Postal Service to ship alcohol to people’s homes. Currently, only private shipping companies such as UPS and FedEx are allowed to ship beer, wine and spirits. For Oregon producers and consumers, that means less competition among shippers and less shipping capacity—and for the financially ailing Postal Service, less revenue. The proposal, which would generate an estimated $180 million a year in revenue, is a top priority for the American Postal Workers Union. In his letter, Richardson acknowledges the size and diversity of Oregon’s alcoholic beverage industry, but he wants Sen. Merkley to focus on the damage alcohol does. He notes that Oregon’s rate of substance abuse disorder ranks second in the nation, and he fears USPS shipping would make alcohol more available to children. “Alcohol harms cost Oregon $4.8 billion annually,” Richardson writes. “The amount of additional revenue to USPS simply can never equate to the economic cost of increasing access to alcohol.” Merkley acknowledged many Oregonians struggle with addiction and says it’s “imperative” to provide services for them. But he still plans to move forward with a bill he says will benefit Oregon businesses and provide greater transparency. “USPS, as a public agency, is more accountable and subject to government oversight than private shippers that are currently allowed to deliver alcohol while the USPS cannot,” Merkley said.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Portland, Oregon

(STACKER) — There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
KXL

Close Call On I-5 In Southern Oregon

ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Oregon State Trooper was assisting a big rig driver on Interstate 5 in Roseburg when a truck clipped both of their vehicles. The vehicles were on the shoulder when a truck goes up onto the driver’s side of the patrol car then smashes into the back of the semi. A time stamp on the video shows April 19th.
ROSEBURG, OR
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Salem, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Salem is the capital of Oregon and only an hour south of Portland. The city is proud to have a rich history, diverse culinary landscape, and lively art. If you are looking for American food in the city, you should consider the top five most popular American restaurants mentioned below.
SALEM, OR
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy