Champlain, NY

Fake Stanley Cup Championship Rings seized in New York

By Isabella Colello
mychamplainvalley.com
 2 days ago

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has confirmed that earlier this month, fake National Hockey League Stanley Cup Championship Rings were seized in New...

www.mychamplainvalley.com

ESPN

Customs seizes counterfeit 1936 Detroit Red Wings' Stanley Cup rings

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized 10 counterfeit Stanley Cup rings for the 1936 Detroit Red Wings championship team due to trademark violations, the agency announced Tuesday. Customs officers at the Port of Champlain facility found the rings valued at $15,000 earlier this month after examining...
