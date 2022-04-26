Abilene police need help identifying convenience store robber
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene police need help identifying a convenience store robbery suspect.
Police shared surveillance photographs of the suspects on social media Tuesday afternoon from the scene of the robbery at a convenience story on the 5100 block of Hwy 277 around 1:00 a.m. March 31.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.
Comments / 0