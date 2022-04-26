Abilene police need help identifying convenience store robber

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene police need help identifying a convenience store robbery suspect.

Police shared surveillance photographs of the suspects on social media Tuesday afternoon from the scene of the robbery at a convenience story on the 5100 block of Hwy 277 around 1:00 a.m. March 31.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

