Notre Dame hosting their next commitment Tuesday?

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class swelled to 10 members Monday night when Sam Pendleton became the first offensive lineman to give his verbal commitment to the class. Could the 11th commitment soon be coming?

Defensive lineman Boubacar Traore, a former Boston College commitment and four-star prospect according to 247Sports, is on Notre Dame’s campus Tuesday.

Traore committed to Boston College on August 5, 2020 but decommitted in March. Michigan and Pitt are also known to have offered him a scholarship and currently all four crystal ball predictions for Traore on 247Sports have him ultimately choosing Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.

Traore is listed at 6-4, 250-pounds from Catholic Memorial High School in Massachusetts. He’s the younger brother of former LSU offensive tackle who currently plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stay tuned to see if the Irish can close the deal and land another star in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

