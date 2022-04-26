Amici Cellars Announces the Promotion of Dante West to Associate Winemaker and the Appointment of Sean M. Quinn as Associate Production Winemaker
(Napa Valley, Calif.)—April 26, 2022—Amici Cellars today announced the promotion of Dante West to associate winemaker, working alongside Amici winemaker Tony Biagi and consulting winemaker Matt Courtney in crafting the Calistoga estate’s acclaimed wines from Napa and Sonoma. West, who joined the small-scale, family-owned winery in...wineindustryadvisor.com
