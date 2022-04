YouTube brought in $6.86 billion in ad revenue during the first quarter as the service experiences a slowdown in growth, falling below Wall Street expectations of $7.4 billion and representing a 14 percent year-over-year increase. The video streaming platform previously saw major growth last year during the pandemic, when it brought in $28.8 billion in advertising revenue and saw a 50 percent year-over-year increase in revenue during the first quarter of 2021.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify Adds 2M Paying Subscribers in First Quarter Despite Hit From Russia ExitTelevisaUnivision First-Quarter Revenue Rises 12 Percent as U.S. Advertising Grows 14 PercentDiscovery Hit 24M...

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO