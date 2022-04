Elon Musk is already the head of the world’s most valuable car maker, the boss of a private space firm wanting to colonise Mars, the founder and head of a pioneering brain-computer interface company that hopes to make people superhuman, and the CEO of a tunnel-digging startup that plans to one day eliminate traffic. So why does he want to take over Twitter?The world’s richest person has given several hints about his intentions for the social media giant in recent months. Here’s five ways it might change:1. Make Twitter’s algorithm open sourceMusk is a champion of the open source movement,...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO