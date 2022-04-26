ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit filed against Mississippi Aquarium by former employee

By Kaitlin Howell
 2 days ago

GULFPORT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A former employee of the Mississippi Aquarium has filed a lawsuit against the facility claiming wrongful termination.

The Sun Herald reported the former employee, Kegan Wood, claims he was fired for reporting sexual misconduct. The lawsuit was filed in late 2021.

Wood claims he reported that a female employee groped a male employee to his supervisor. According to the suit, the supervisor was romantically interested in the female employee. Following the report, Wood said he was sent home and fired within a few weeks.

In the complaint, Wood is seeking “actual damages” for mental anxiety, stress and lost income. The complaint also asks for a jury trial.

An attorney for the aquarium said the facility does not comment on pending litigation.

James Smith
2d ago

OK a guy who reported the female for groping a male employee was fired by the boyfriend of the female who was doing the groping? does that sound 🤔 a little off to anyone else other than me? if'n it was male groping a female he would have been arrested period...

