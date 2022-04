SCOTTSBLUFF -- A woman is behind bars for possession of meth and several controlled substances after reportedly being caught shoplifting. Last month, Scottsbluff authorities responded to a shoplifting call at Main Street Market. Employees reportedly told officers that Katherine Patton, 41, had walked out with a cart of food. Employees stated that the total cost of food was $124.29 before tax.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO