JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s Mayor is speaking out for the first time over groups of cars and motorcyclists taking over streets and intersections around the city. This comes after the I-TEAM showed you video of a large group of drivers taking over one of Jacksonville’s busiest intersections this weekend -- Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road. News4JAX also received a tip about a large group of drivers peeling out in the Ikea parking lot on the Southside and doing considerable damage. When our cameras stopped by Monday afternoon we noticed crews repainting the parking strips that had been damaged.

