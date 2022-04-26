ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates Culling Game With New Poster

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJujutsu Kaisen has its anime team hard at work on season two, and in the meantime, all eyes are on the manga right now. If you didn't know, creator Gege Akutami is juggling the manga's most ambitious arc yet courtesy of the Culling Game. So of course, you can see why...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

The Legendary Hero Is Dead Is Getting an Anime

Manga remains one of the premier spots for the medium of anime to grab its stories from, with light novels and original stories also helping bolster the number of series that take on the medium. Now, it seems that a major manga series is set to get a new anime adaptation next year in The Legendary Hero Is Dead, a manga that follows a farmer that hoped to be a hero and had his wish granted thanks to a serious monkey's paw situation.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Artist Shares Their Favorite Vegeta Moments

The artist behind the Dragon Ball Super manga is celebrating Vegeta by highlighting some of their favorite Vegeta moments! The franchise has grown quite a lot since Vegeta was first introduced to the series during Dragon Ball's Saiyan saga, and his introduction shook up the franchise in quite a few ways. Not only did he continue the pattern of former foes eventually becoming some of Goku's strongest allies, but Vegeta's arrival provided Goku with a much needed rivalry that would fuel the two of them to greater heights of power over the course of the series' run to this day.
COMICS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Character Designer Talks Design

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has continued the story of the Joestar lineage with its first female protagonist, Jolyne Cujoh, with the anime adaptation releasing its first dozen episodes on Netflix late last year. As fans wait for the next batch of episodes to arrive this fall on the streaming service, a major character designer for the latest season has broken down how some of the aesthetics were chosen for Jolyne and company, as well as the villains that they face throughout their stint at the Green Dolphin Street Prison.
COMICS
ComicBook

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Cosplay Shows Off Kaguya's Cutest Makeover

One adorable Kaguya-sama: Love is War cosplay is showcasing one of Kaguya Shinomiya's most notable makeovers in the anime so far! Aka Akasaka's original manga series has been one of the more notable romantic comedy releases in the last few years, and has only gotten bigger thanks to the success of its official anime adaptations. With two successful seasons under its belt and a third currently airing this Spring, it's clear that there are no signs of slowing down for this fan favorite franchise just yet. It's hard to deny the appeal of seeing its two central protagonists romantically challenging one another for dominance.
COMICS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Reveals Iconic Look From X-Men: The Animated Series in the MCU

The official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. confirm the appearance of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier in the movie. Stewart's voice can definitely be heard in the trailer, and the actor confirmed his involvement, but the X-Men of it all has remained up for debate (especially after the Ralph Bohner incident). There still hasn't been any confirmation about Professor X in Doctor Strange 2, but a new, very spoilery TV spot essentially seals the deal.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Releases First Look at That '70s Show Sequel

Saturday was a big news day for That '90s Show, Netflix's sequel to That '70s Show. Not only did the streamer reveal that most of the young cast from the original series will be returning to reprise their roles in what's being described as "legacy cast making special guest appearances", but Netflix also revealed a first-look photo from the upcoming series as well featuring returning stars and series regulars Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Foreman and Kurtwood Smith as Red Foreman. The photo sees Red and Kitty sitting at their kitchen table and while the decor has been given a bit of a '90s update, all the nostalgia for That '70s Show is still there. You can check it out for yourself below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Star Reveals What the Film Does the Series Has Never Done

The upcoming Jurassic World Dominion will explore uncharted territory in a number of ways, but one thing that star Sam Neill thinks the Jurassic World films does much differently from the original Jurassic Park films is that it stars someone like Chris Pratt, who he calls a "genuine action hero." The nature of the original trilogy meant that seemingly normal people were thrown into extraordinary circumstances, but both in the narrative and in his behind-the-scenes preparations, Pratt is much more physically prepared to take on dinosaurs than the actors who came before him. Jurassic World Dominion is set to land in theaters on June 10th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Art Gives the Duo Surprise Magical Girl Makeovers

Some surprising Rick and Morty art has given the duo an unexpected magical girl makeover! The fan favorite Adult Swim animated series has been diving more and more into anime in recent years. While the series has made passing references to the medium in the past, the later seasons have seen it infused into the series more and more. Not only has this resulted in some full episodes of the actual series being anime influenced, but the franchise itself has released some bonafide anime productions from prominent directors and artists in Japan as part of the celebration for the series as a whole.
COMICS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
ComicBook

The Marvels: Captain Marvel Sequel Delayed to Summer 2023

In a surprise Friday afternoon news drop, Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company have announced a change to their 2023 release calendar, revealing that The Marvels has been delayed five months. The sequel to Captain Marvel, which will feature a few other Marvel heroes as well such as Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, was previously scheduled to arrive on February 17, 2023 and has now moved back to July 28, 2023. It wasn't the only Marvel movie to get a readjustment in release as the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has moved up from July 28, 2023 to February 12, 2023, meaning the two films just swapped release dates.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Steam Users Surprised With New Free Game

Steam users have been surprised with a new free game. Between now and May 2, Alper Gonen and Dogan Dipcin have made their game, Mido and Di, free for all Steam users, no strings attached. Normally, the game only costs $5.99, so the savings aren't massive, but free is free. That said, whether the game is worth your time, well the Steam User Reviews are divided.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

One of Prime Video's Best Shows Is Back For a New Season

One of Amazon Prime Video's most beloved series has returned for a second season. On Friday, the streaming service dropped the second season of Undone, three years after the dramedy series first debuted. The show, which utilizes rotoscoping techniques to create its animation, explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (Rosa Salazar). After getting into a nearly fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about her father's death. The series, which is co-created by Bojack Horseman alums Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, is poised to deal even more with the multiverse — and with the history of Alma's family — in Season 2.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four Reboot Loses Spider-Man Director

One of the most anticipated films in the upcoming Marvel Studios slate has lost its director. Following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney has been preparing to reboot the iconic Fantastic Four characters in a new movie from Marvel Studios, finally bringing them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts, who has directed all three of the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, was announced as the director for Fantastic Four a while back. He's now stepping away from the project entirely.
MOVIES
ComicBook

A Ton of Movies Are Leaving Hulu This Weekend

The end of April arrives this weekend, and with it comes some changes to the lineups of major streaming services. Most services add a bunch of new titles at the top of each month, but they also bid farewell to quite a few titles as well. Hulu is no exception. This weekend, on the very last day of April, Hulu is losing a bunch of popular movies.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Cancels Plans for Two Animated Shows

Today has been a rough day for television fans. Both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were canceled by The CW, and Netflix ended Space Force after two seasons. It's been an intense couple of weeks for Netflix, who also scrapped Bright 2 and the animated adaptation of Jeff Smith's Bone. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the streaming service has stopped production on two new animated series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Teases Subscribers With New Free Games

Netflix finds itself in a precarious situation as for the first time ever it lost subscribers, which in turn led to a dip on the stock market. What the future of the company looks like, remains to be seen, but gaming is certainly a part of it. Not only has Netflix been at the forefront of the resurgence of cross-media involving video game IP, but it's also been dipping its toe in the game publishing business as well. Meanwhile, it's begun to release games that are exclusively available to its subscribers. So far, these have been mobile games, and smaller in scope and ambition, but of course, this could change over time. In the meantime, before the end of the year, subscribers have nearly 50 mobile games to look forward to that will be released via the subscription service to subscribers for no added costs.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Harley Quinn Is the Queen of the Ring In This PX Exclusive Funko Pop

Harley Quinn is back in Funko Pop form, and she's a Stone Cold Stunner. The figure appears to be inspired by a 2020 Queen of the Ring storyline from the DC Comics Harley Quinn comic book series, which saw Harley join an underground wrestling troupe. It features Harley in her wrestling attire holding a "Like a Boss" championship belt.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

HBO Max Just Got Three Great Horror Movies

It's not uncommon for the many streaming services out there to get all-new content throughout the month, but the very final day of a month is surprising; despite this oddity, HBO Max has picked up three movies for its streaming platform today, and frankly all three of them are great horror movies. Among the films that were added to HBO Max today is the classic found-footage movie The Blair Witch Project (1999), and Rob Zombie's pair of backwoods horror movies House of 1,000 Corpses and its sequel The Devil's Rejects. You can stream them now at HBO Max, let's dig into why they're great below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Moon Knight Star Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Taweret

After episode four of Moon Knight shocked fans with its introduction of the hippopotamus goddess Taweret, episode five delved deeper into her character. In ancient Egyptian mythology, Taweret was the goddess of pregnancy and fertility, but in the series she guides souls as they transition into the afterlife. Bringing a Hippopotamus to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no small ordeal. It involved a ton of visual effects and a stand-in on set. We have yet to see the behind-the-scenes of episode five, and now the actress who played Taweret has been given a peak behind the curtain. Antonia Salib, the actress who brings the hippo god to life, posted a cool behind-the-scenes look at the latest episode of Moon Knight.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Blumhouse Releases Trailer for New Horror Movie Dashcam

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine protocols saw people around the world attempting to tap into creative outlets, with director Rob Savage developing, filming, and releasing the horror movie Host and earning acclaim from the genre community. The success of the adventure resulted in Blumhouse Productions taking notice, as they enlisted him to develop a new movie, with the resulting experience being Dashcam. After being showcased at a number of different festivals, Dashcam has now earned an official release date, with the film's just-released trailer teasing the terror of the experience. Check out the trailer below for Dashcam before it hits theaters and On Demand on June 3rd.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Convinced Ethan Hawke To Play a Marvel Villain Over "Many Tequilas"

Oscar Isaac says that he convinced Ethan Hawke to be in Moon Knight with a night of tequilas. On Seth Myers show this week, the actor explained how he approached the Good Lord Bird star about the Disney+ series. In Brooklyn, he wandered into a coffee shop and noticed Hawke. From that short chat, they met up at a bar a couple of days after the fact to hash out Moon Knight and Arthur Harrow. Isaac really admired the actor's work and after numerous tequila shots, everything worked out. It's a fun twist on the story that Hawke told earlier this year. Both of them have the same notes, but the older actor actually left out the drinks part of the discussion. Marvel fans should be glad the chance meeting occurred as Moon Knight has been a hit for the streamer and for those watching at home. Check out what Isaac had to say right here.
CELEBRITIES

