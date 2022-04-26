ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, MO

Texas, Missouri take 'remain in Mexico' to U.S. Supreme Court

By Alan Scaia
 3 days ago

The attorneys general of Texas and Missouri are arguing their cases to reinstate the "remain in Mexico" policy. The policy, adopted by the Trump Administration in 2018, required people seeking asylum to stay in Mexico until their hearing.

The Biden Administration revoked the policy last year; Texas and Missouri sued. A federal judge reinstated the program, and the administration appealed. The U.S. Supreme Court had previously denied a request to block the ruling while the appeal plays out.

"I really trust we did the best we could today, and I really believe we're going to get a good result from this," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said outside the Supreme Court after arguments Tuesday.

Paxton says they argued the Biden Administration must follow federal law by either detaining people who seek asylum or requiring them to return to their country of origin.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says, because of an increase in migrants and people seeking asylum at the border, every state has become a border state.

"I view Missouri as a proxy for all the other states that are impacted by the crisis we have at the border, a man-made crisis created by Joe Biden," Schmitt said after arguments.

Lawyers for the Biden Administration have argued the lower court interfered with authority presidents have previously used to control immigration and foreign relations. They say "remain in Mexico" is not an effective deterrent for illegal immigration and exposes migrants to safety risks.

The Biden Administration has also argued the policy harms the U.S relationship with Mexico.

