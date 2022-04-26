Special Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Prince Edward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lafayette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PETTIS...SOUTHWESTERN SALINE...SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE AND NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES At 1125 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Grove, moving northeast at 30 mph. Golf ball sized hail was reported between Pittsville and Warrensburg along Highway 50. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Warrensburg, Higginsville, Knob Noster, Concordia, Holden, Sweet Springs, La Monte, Corder, Alma, Centerview, Emma, Aullville and Fayetteville. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 46 and 67. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
