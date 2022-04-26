Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson; Lafayette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cass, northwestern Henry, south central Lafayette and Johnson Counties through 1115 AM CDT At 1030 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Lynne, or 7 miles north of Garden City, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Warrensburg, Holden, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Kingsville, Lake Lafayette, Centerview, Strasburg, Gunn City, Blairstown, Fayetteville, La Tour, Pittsville and Quick City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0