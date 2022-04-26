ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Charles, St. Marys by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calvert; Charles; St....

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
