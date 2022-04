The Black Box Theatre is excited to bring two premiere’s to the area. Auditions for Ride the Cyclone and All Is Calm will take place in May. Ride the Cyclone is a musical with music, lyrics and book by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, and tells the story of the members of the St. Cassian High School chamber choir of Uranium City, Saskatchewan, who perish on a faulty rollercoaster called “The Cyclone”. Each tells a story to win the reward of a mechanical fortune teller — the chance to return to life. The BBT production will be directed and choreographed by Shelley Cooper. Auditions take place Saturday, May 14 from 11 to 2 with callbacks on the 15th. Prepare 32 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song that shows your range. The show will run August 11 to 20.

