Chipotle Mexican Grill Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChipotle has been facing higher costs for labor and its ingredients, but the chain says it has pricing power. Same-store sales growth is expected to slow due to the omicron variant and winter storms. Over the last week, Chipotle shares have fallen 11% giving...

MarketWatch

Chipotle earnings: Price increases, new locations boost bottom line despite inflation

Chipotle Mexican Grill said Tuesday that its first-quarter profit and revenue rose as it saw more sales and dealt with inflation by raising menu prices. The fast-food restaurant chain said its comparable-restaurant sales were up 9% year over year; in-restaurant sales rose 33%; and that it opened 51 new restaurants in the quarter. Digital sales made up 41.9% of total food and beverage revenue.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Meta, McDonald's, Teladoc, Ford and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Meta Platforms — Shares of the company formerly known as Facebook surged 17% after reporting mixed first-quarter results. The company posted a beat in earnings but a disappointing revenue miss. It also saw daily active users grow following a decline in the fourth quarter.
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
CNBC

Coca-Cola earnings beat Wall Street estimates as revenue jumps 16%

Coca-Cola on Monday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. Coke's unit case volume rose 8% during the quarter, fueled by demand for drinks like Powerade and Coke Zero Sugar. Despite the suspension of its Russian business, the company reiterated its full-year outlook for organic revenue and comparable...
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
Benzinga

Recap: O'Reilly Automotive Q1 Earnings

O'Reilly Automotive ORLY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. O'Reilly Automotive missed estimated earnings by 4.14%, reporting an EPS of $7.17 versus an estimate of $7.48. Revenue was up $205.00 million from the same...
FOXBusiness

Stocks end mixed as Nasdaq waffles, Boeing shares sink

U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday but closed off the best levels of the session following the. selloff that sent the Nasdaq Composite to levels not seen since December 2020 - the benchmark ended little changed. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33301.93 +61.75 +0.19%. SP500 S&P...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Falls 4% As Tesla, AMD Take A Big Slide

U.S. indices fell sharply Tuesday as stocks continue to drop amid concerns over the potential economic impacts of Fed rate hikes and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Traders and investors are also weighing recent earnings reports. The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 3.95% to 12,490; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:...
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Robinhood and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant tumbled by 10% after hours, after the company reported first-quarter results and issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the second quarter. Amazon recorded a $7.6 billion loss on its Rivian investment after the EV maker's shares lost more than half their value in the quarter.
Benzinga

Recap: Ford Motor Q1 Earnings

Ford Motor F reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ford Motor beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was down $1.44 billion from the same...
The Independent

Apple's revenue, profit top analyst views in latest quarter

Apple on Thursday reported quarterly results that topped analysts’ profit projections despite supply shortages, economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and a growth slowdown from the huge sales lift that technology products and service got from pandemic restrictions.The results for the January-March period drew a picture of a still-expanding empire generating massive profits that have yielded the firm a $2.7 trillion market value -- the largest among U.S. companies. Apple announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend, which has been steadily rising since the company revived the payment a decade ago. Effective May 12, Apple’s new quarterly dividend...
NBC New York

Pinterest Jumps After Earnings Beat

Pinterest stock rose in after-hours trading Wednesday after the social media company reported first quarter 2022 earnings. The company beat on EPS and revenue. Pinterest slightly missed expectations for monthly active users. Pinterest jumped in after-hours trading Wednesday after the social media company reported first quarter 2022 earnings that beat...
Benzinga

Interpublic Group Q1 Earnings Surpass Street View

Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc IPG reported first-quarter FY22 total revenue growth of 13.8% year-on-year to $2.57 billion and net revenue growth of 9.8% to $2.23 billion, beating the consensus of $2.17 billion. Selling, administrative, and engineering expenses were $19.3 million versus $28.2 million last year. Operating income for the...
