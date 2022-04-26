ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

General Motors Maintains 2022 Guidance Despite Rising Costs and Supply Chain Issues

By Michael Wayland, CNBC
NBC New York
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid rising costs and supply chain instability, General Motors reaffirmed its earnings expectations for 2022 despite reporting a lower net profit and margin compared to a year ago. GM reaffirmed its pretax adjusted earnings forecast of between $13 billion and $15 billion for the year, while raising its net...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla Beats GM and Ford on Net Income

Tesla had more net income than GM and ford in Q1 2022. • GM: 1,427,000 (down -19.5% YoY) • Ford: 970,000 (down -9% YoY) • Tesla: 310,048 (up +67.7% YoY) • Tesla: $3.3B (+607% YoY) • GM: $2.9B (-3% YoY) • Ford: $2.3B (if not including $5.4B loss Rivian) Ford’s...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
US News and World Report

Pricey Models Help GM Outrace First-Quarter Supply Chain Snarls

(Reuters) -General Motors Co's first-quarter profit beat analyst estimates on Tuesday, as the automaker focused on sales of more expensive models with higher margins, even with production still limited by chip shortages and supply chain disruptions. GM's net income dipped slightly to $2.9 billion in the quarter, compared with analysts'...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Ford Motor#Detroit#Vehicles
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Surrenders 809 Points as Q1 Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks opened the day in negative territory and losses accelerated as the session wore on. Earnings remained in focus, and several of today's reactions were negative. General Electric (GE), for instance, spiraled downward 10.3% after its results. While the industrial conglomerate beat on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, CEO Lawrence Culp warned the company is "trending toward the low end" of its full-year guidance as it continues "to work through inflation and other evolving pressures."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With General Motors

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for General Motors GM summing a total amount of $1,885,452. At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 1,140,870. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears...
ECONOMY
NBC New York

What Ford, a 9-To-5 Workweek Pioneer, Is Learning About the Hybrid Office

Ford's non-site-dependent employees returned to offices earlier this month amid the company's embrace of hybrid work models. The automaker is also reviewing its manufacturing facilities, seeing if it can find ways to improve worker wellbeing, nutrition, and even natural light in the spaces. "I really hope that we all embrace...
BUSINESS
NBC New York

Top Autos CEO Warns of Battery Supply Scarcity as EV Competition Heats Up

In February, Volvo Cars and battery maker Northvolt said they would build a battery manufacturing plant in Gothenburg, Sweden. As the number of electric vehicles on our roads increases, battery supply will become an increasingly important — and competitive — cog in the automotive sector. Volvo's electrification plans...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Meta spreads cheer on Wall Street as Facebook adds more users

April 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) rose 17% in a relief rally on Thursday after having lost nearly half their value this year, as the social media giant surprised Wall Street with a better-than-expected rise in users joining the platform. The stock helped lift the tech-heavy...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Recap: Ford Motor Q1 Earnings

Ford Motor F reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ford Motor beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was down $1.44 billion from the same...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy