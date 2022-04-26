ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Vermont AG: Rutland landlord violated lead laws

By Harrison Gereau
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgEAx_0fKrdDTX00

MONTPELIER, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – The Rutland Superior Court issued a judgment the week of April 18 in a lawsuit brought by the Attorney General’s Office against Rutland rental property owner John Ruggiero and his companies for failing to comply with Vermont’s lead laws. Ruggiero was sued in early April after the Vermont Department of Health heard about two children residing in Ruggiero’s apartments with elevated blood lead levels.

The Consent Judgment orders Ruggiero and any rental company he manages to immediately bring nine rental properties into compliance, and refrain from renting any non-compliant vacant rental unit until the unit becomes compliant with Vermont’s lead law. Ruggiero owns over 30 rental properties in Rutland, many of which had deteriorated paint conditions, exposing children to potential lead hazards.

Poll: Welch clear favorite to replace Leahy in Senate

“Lead is toxic, especially to children,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “There is no safe level of lead in the body. It can slow down a child’s growth, impair their development and learning, and cause behavior problems. Since dust from lead-based paint is the number one cause of lead poisoning, landlords can prevent lead poisoning when they comply with Vermont and federal lead-based paint regulations – effectively clean up lead dust, and repair chipping or peeling paint using lead-safe work practices.”

Vermont’s lead law requires owners of residential rental properties built before 1978 to submit annual compliance statements showing that Essential Maintenance Practices, or EMPs, have been performed. These practices help prevent lead poisoning in children. In addition to submitting annual compliance statements to the Department of Health, property owners are also required to tell residents about any known information on lead-based paint and lead-based paint hazards. This includes providing residents with the Protect Your Family from Lead in Your Home booklet, information about how to report deteriorated paint, and the rental unit’s EMP compliance statements.

The Department of Health is responsible for overseeing compliance with Vermont’s lead law. EMP compliance statements are available online at the Department of Health’s website. Information and resources about Vermont’s lead law for property owners are also available on the Department’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

2 face felony charges in Vermont overdose death

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two women in Washington County are charged with selling or distributing a regulated drug with death resulting, a felony in Vermont. Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault says these cases don’t come up often, and when they do, they’re not an easy task.
MONTPELIER, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Rutland, VT
Government
VTDigger

Vermont reports 52 Covid hospitalizations and 179 cases

Vermont reported 179 new Covid-19 cases, 52 hospitalizations and no additional deaths Monday. Combined with 372 cases on Saturday and 251 on Sunday, the state’s seven-day average for new infections is 283, up from 273 on Friday, according to the Vermont Department of Health dashboard. Vermont’s seven-day average test...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Ridding Vermont of Restrictive Covenants Is Proving Complicated

Burlington City Attorney Dan Richardson expected that the bill he requested would pass the legislature without issue. H.551 was intended to ban language in some old property deeds that barred people from buying houses based on their skin color or religion. These so-called "restrictive covenants" have been legally unenforceable for decades, but they remain a painful reminder of the past. Under Richardson's proposal, homeowners would be able to disavow the language by attaching a form to their municipal property records.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ruggiero
beckershospitalreview.com

4 recent stories on nursing home staff laws

Here are four recent stories Becker's has published on nursing home legislation since April 5:. 1. The Biden administration's nursing home overhaul plan to implement federal nursing home staffing requirements has led industry experts to question the cost and sources of funding, Bloomberg Law reported April 21. 2. Illinois legislators...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Vermont Senate#Lead Poisoning#Vermont Ag#Md
94.3 Lite FM

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
POLITICS
sevendaysvt

Vermont No Longer Has a Nuclear Power Plant — but Still Uses Nuclear Power

Readers of the venerable New York Times surely spotted the paper's recent feature on Burlington-based electric aviation company Beta Technologies. The initial version of the story, though, may have tripped up Green Mountain State readers, who came upon the curious claim that Vermont uses the most nuclear power of any state. That hasn't been true since the 2014 closure of the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station in Vernon, and the Times quickly corrected the record.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
bloomberglaw.com

Nursing Home Staffing Push Fuels Debate Over How to Pay for It

Advocacy groups seek better data on costs, profits, ownership. The Biden administration’s push for federal nursing home staffing requirements has entered the rulemaking phase, and industry leaders, academics, and advocacy groups are asking the same questions: How much will it cost, and who’s going to pay for it?
HEALTH SERVICES
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy