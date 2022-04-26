ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in 2019 shooting is sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the men charged in a shooting that happened in 2019 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Cortell Scott made an Alford Plea in the case against him, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him.

He was charged with Assault, two counts of Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. The sentences on all counts were ordered to be served concurrently, so even though each charge carried different amounts of prison time, Scott’s sentence is for 15 years in prison.

Police say Scott and another man, Deandre Walls, shot someone in April 2019 . The victim was shot 21 times, according to police, but survived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNi4m_0fKrd7GQ00
Deandre Walls

Walls was found guilty in April 2022 of similar charges to Scott, as well as First-Degree Burglary and Tampering With Physical Evidence. His sentencing is scheduled for June 30, 2022.

