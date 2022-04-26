ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture announces funding for 17 urban water quality projects

By KCRG Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced funding from the state’s Water Quality Initiative will go to 17 urban water quality projects. “These projects will help show the conservation progress we can make when rural and urban citizens and public and...

Western Iowa Today

Northeast Iowa residents speak out against water permit for Beef facility

(Des Moines, IA) — The owners of a cattle feedlot in northeast Iowa are asking to renew a permit that allows the facility to take nearly 22 million gallons of water a year from the Jordan aquifer in Clayton County. Residents asked the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to deny another permit for Supreme Beef L-L-C during a virtual public meeting Monday. Tammy Thompson says the feedlot’s application does NOT take into account her nearby private well, and would also negatively impact residents in nearby communities as well as “nearby domestic well and cattle farming users.” The forum was for public information gathering and the D-N-R employees listened but did not speak. The D-N-R is expected to make a decision on the permit renewal next month.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Map Shows 450K Acres Of Farmland Is Under Constant Flood Threat

(Iowa City, IA) — A statewide map created by researchers at the University of Iowa shows nearly 450-thousand acres of farmland is under constant threat of flooding. Lead researcher Enes Yildirim says the map was developed to help farmers compare their flood risk with crop productivity. Four wetlands zones in Iowa have the highest risk. They are part of four river valleys – the Middle Cedar, North Raccoon, South Skunk, and West Nishnabotna. Cropland in those areas have a 50-percent chance of flooding each year. Vildirim says he hopes policymakers will consider adding more flood protection there – or converting those acres into wetlands.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Black Hills Energy warning public of gas leak in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday afternoon, Black Hills Energy was called to the JFK Rd and Daisy Trail intersection in response to a damaged natural gas line and the release of natural gas. Black Hills Energy is currently on scene working to safely make repairs. Currently both east and westbound...
DUBUQUE, IA
Iowa lawmakers OK bill mandating sale of E15 at gas stations

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will become the first U.S. state to require that gas stations have pumps selling fuel with at least 15% ethanol. Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed the bill that received final legislative approval Tuesday, and when she signs it into law, the measure will boost corn growers and the ethanol industry.
IOWA STATE
125-year-old Iowa church saved from demolition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life. The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility, KCRG reports. Then, about a year before the derecho, the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm, the church has sat empty.
Three Iowans among Biden’s commuted sentences

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - President Joe Biden has granted three pardons and commuted the sentences of 75 people, including three Iowans. The Associated Press reports these first pardons of Biden’s term and the commuted sentences come as the White House is launching job training and reentry programs for people in prison or for those who have recently been released.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Based Grocery Store Plans to “Demote” Hundreds of Employees

News broke on Wednesday that even more changes were coming to an Iowa-based grocery store. Hy-Vee officials announced that more changes would be coming to the retail giant this year. In March, news broke that many Hy-Vee employees were quietly being laid off. Reports said that these occurred in the marketing and information and technology departments.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Changes to Iowa unemployment head to governor’s desk

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Significant changes to Iowa’s unemployment benefits are right around the corner. House File 2355 will shorten the amount of time Iowans can receive unemployment benefits, and make those on unemployment take jobs that pay less faster. The birth of the bill starts all the...
IOWA STATE
Yes, Iowa, April has been really windy

Feeling winded? Iowa gusts have been a bit fiercer than normal this last month.Why it matters: It's hard to enjoy those rare, amicable Midwest spring days when the wind is trying push you all the way to Chicago. State of play: The average wind speed at Des Moines Airport has been 12.4 miles per hour so far this year, said Andrew Ansorge, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines.That speed is on the higher end of a 30-year analysis, Ansorge said.April, which is typically one of the state's windiest months, saw five wind advisories and one warning this year. There weren't any in 2021.Yes, but: While the speeds have ticked up a little this year, winds haven't strayed far enough to cause any alarm. The last time the winds were this bad was in 2016, so pretty recently, Ansorge said.Wind will it stop? Not soon. It's expected to pick up again at the end of the week.
DES MOINES, IA
Does the Most Popular Liquor in Iowa Surprise You?

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. For many of us in Iowa, we've resolved to drink less in 2022. Myself included. That said, there are still evenings I want to have a spirit or two, and I know what my go-to is. I won't give that info just yet as, I happen to have the same favorite booze as the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Iowa school looks to establish new transgender policy

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — The Linn Mar school district looked at establishing a new policy for transgender students. The school board voted to establish a gender support plan for students in seventh grade and up. That plan calls for the students' chosen name and pronouns to be used. The...
LINN COUNTY, IA
See where the drought in Iowa improved this week

IOWA — The newest drought monitor shows some improvement in the overall drought across Iowa. However, the part of the state that has been in a severe drought for the past several weeks did not see much rain this week. The overall drought (all categories included) improved by over 20% with the eastern side of […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Auditor Investigates Thousands in Missing UIHC Gift Funds

A former administrative specialist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) is accused of being behind thousands of dollars in "unaccounted for, improperly used, unsupported or missing donations and gifts meant for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics patients and families", according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Will cutting benefits fix Iowa unemployment issues?

DES MOINES, Iowa — A sweeping reform of Iowa’s unemployment program draws near, as the bill awaits Governor Reynolds’ signature to become law. House File 2355 would lower the number of weeks Iowans can receive unemployment benefits from 26 to 16. Along with using a percentage system that would lower benefit pay week to week […]
IOWA STATE

