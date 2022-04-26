ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Sen. Haywood, Mayor Kenney to discuss gun violence solutions after sit-in

By Special to the Capital-Star
penncapital-star.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Sen. Art Haywood, who has been holding a sit-in at City Hall, has reached one of his objectives: a meeting with Mayor Jim Kenney for later this week. The meeting is in response to a sit-in Haywood started last week in front of Kenney’s office.The...

www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 1

Related
NewsChannel 36

PA House Passes "Smart Justice" Legislative Package

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Last evening, the Pennsylvania House passed a package of bills, which Republicans say will “make Pennsylvania safer through smart justice.”. Earlier this week, a gun safety rally was held at the Capitol, where advocates and Democratic lawmakers called on the General Assembly to pass new legislation, like safe storage requirements and requiring a lost or stolen firearm to be reported within 72 hours.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Pa. AG Kathleen Kane Back Behind Bars

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane surrendered to police Friday for allegedly violating her probation after being charged with driving under the influence last month. Kane arrived at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after a county judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest. The warrant was issued after she...
SCRANTON, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Woman Sentenced in Connection With Straw Purchasing Firearms

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Hannah Lapham, age 23, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on April 22, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to one year of probation for conspiring to make false statements during the purchase of firearms. The term of probation includes three months of home confinement.
YORK, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Larry Krasner
Daily Local News

At Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival, thoughts turn to legal recreational marijuana use and all its possibilities

Life began again at 50 for Angela Roshay when medical cannabis freed her from the ravages of a rare neurological condition. The disorder, similar to Parkinson’s disease, robbed Roshay of control of her muscles, leaving her essentially bedridden, she said Sunday at the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival in Kutztown. A cannabis extract from a marijuana dispensary gave her back her life, she said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Mayor#Sit In#Philadelphia Police#Sen#The Philadelphia Tribune#D Philadelphia#Repdwightevans#Templehealth#Democratic
Stroudsburg Herald

Opinion | Kathy Barnette Is Clear Winner of Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate Debate

Conservative commentator and veteran Kathy Barnette clearly won the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate Debate on April 25, 2022. While Mehmet Oz and David McCormick were attempting to defend their questionable loyalties, Barnette offered clear solutions for Pennsylvania and America. She did, however, take an opportunity to share her thoughts on her out-of-state opponents when she said, “I don’t make many promises on the campaign trail, but I can promise the people of Pennsylvania that when these carpetbaggers lose, you will never see them again. And if they should win, you will never see them again!”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Crossley: HB972 attacks transgender kids, their families, and ALL women.

On April 20, 2022, Jill Bartoli and I met with Representative Barb Gleim to discuss issues affecting the 199th District of Cumberland County, Pa. One topic was HB972, the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” sponsored by her and recently passed in the Pa. House of Representatives. As I see it, HB972 attacks our defenseless transgender kids, their families, and ALL women.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WGAL

Gov. Tom Wolf: Pennsylvania ready to implement stricter rules on ghost guns

YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants to crack down on ghost guns. Ghost guns are homemade firearms that are usually assembled from parts without serial numbers. This lack of serial numbers makes the weapons untraceable. Wolf announced Friday that following the Biden administration's new final rule on...
YORK, PA
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Pennsylvania’s constitutional conundrum

Pennsylvania is experiencing a constitutional conundrum. State legislators, primarily Republicans, have proposed nearly 80 constitutional amendments in the last year, many on politically contentious issues ranging from abortion to voter identification. The allure of these amendments, which don’t need the governor’s signature, among Republicans is instigating growing distress among elected Democrats, left-wing activists, and some in the media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Honors Survivors, Victims On Holocaust Remembrance Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Wednesday is Holocaust Remembrance Day. During the Holocaust, millions of Jewish people were murdered by the Nazi regime in Germany. Gov. Tom Wolf spoke about the “monstrous” period in history at the Annual Civic Commemoration alongside the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition. “An immense evil perpetrated not by an extraordinary monster, not simply by that,” Wolf said. “But it was an evil built by a broader foundation of bias, discrimination, hatred, and bigotry that remains far too common today.” Meanwhile, in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted, in part, “We must honor the memory of the precious lives lost by always speaking out against antisemitism and hate.” On #YomHashoah, we remember the six million Jewish men, women, and children murdered by the Nazis, alongside millions of others. We must honor the memory of the precious lives lost by always speaking out against antisemitism and hate. #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/V6A2fdkPvy — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 27, 2022  
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy