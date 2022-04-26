Philly Sen. Haywood, Mayor Kenney to discuss gun violence solutions after sit-in

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Wednesday is Holocaust Remembrance Day. During the Holocaust, millions of Jewish people were murdered by the Nazi regime in Germany.
Gov. Tom Wolf spoke about the “monstrous” period in history at the Annual Civic Commemoration alongside the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition.
“An immense evil perpetrated not by an extraordinary monster, not simply by that,” Wolf said. “But it was an evil built by a broader foundation of bias, discrimination, hatred, and bigotry that remains far too common today.”
Meanwhile, in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted, in part, “We must honor the memory of the precious lives lost by always speaking out against antisemitism and hate.”
On #YomHashoah, we remember the six million Jewish men, women, and children murdered by the Nazis, alongside millions of others.
We must honor the memory of the precious lives lost by always speaking out against antisemitism and hate. #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/V6A2fdkPvy
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 27, 2022
