Philly Sen. Haywood, Mayor Kenney to discuss gun violence solutions after sit-in

Conservative commentator and veteran Kathy Barnette clearly won the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate Debate on April 25, 2022. While Mehmet Oz and David McCormick were attempting to defend their questionable loyalties, Barnette offered clear solutions for Pennsylvania and America. She did, however, take an opportunity to share her thoughts on her out-of-state opponents when she said, “I don’t make many promises on the campaign trail, but I can promise the people of Pennsylvania that when these carpetbaggers lose, you will never see them again. And if they should win, you will never see them again!”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO