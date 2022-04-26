ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private film premiere held in Rancho Santa Fe

An exclusive film premiere was held April 23 at a private estate in Rancho Santa Fe. This premiere was held in honor of the film’s director, Howell C. Kickliter, who, sadly, passed away in 2021.

The featured film at the event is an international award-winning film titled “Dinner in the Round”. It was Kickliter’s most recent project and was inspired and stylized by the French New Wave film genre directors Salvador Dali and Luis Bunuel. Kickliter’s other international award-winning film “Love in a Lifetime” was also played for the featured film’s cast and crew and special invited guests to enjoy. “Love in a Lifetime’ was Kickliter’s close depiction of love in his own life.

The hostess for the evening was RSF Realtor Tatiana Novick who is also a cast member in “Dinner in the Round”. Novick conceived of this premiere to honor Kickliter’s memory and to fulfill his wish of creating an amazing event to showcase his latest film.

The 50y invited guests arrived to partake in red carpet photo opportunities while listening to the beautiful music of the very best of classical movie soundtracks as well as French music of the premiere film’s genre. The event also included Italian cuisine along with selected wines, champagne, a chocolate liquor and the new Sam Gold pyramid vodka. An amazing opera singer named Victoria performed for the premiere as well.

This was the first opportunity for the “Dinner in the Round” cast and crew to view their work on the big screen. Both films have been selected, nominated or have won awards in over 27 international film festivals worldwide. — News release

Photos by Jon Clark

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

