RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When students show up at O’Brien Middle School this August, they won’t be walking into their familiar hallways, but into the brand new ones just steps away. Construction crews are now working to finish construction on the brand new facility that will have more room for future growth and allow sixth graders to join seventh and eighth graders there.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO