The shift to electric vehicles is gaining momentum with increasing speed. A lot of the positive feelings around EVs are because of the brilliance of vehicles like the Tesla Model 3, a great family car that does it all. More and more people are joining the electric revolution as a result, and one day our streets will be littered with EVs. But the shift to cleaner mobility does not just apply to the private sector, and commercial logistics will need to become greener and more sustainable too. With this in mind, Tesla is working on a semi truck and Mercedes has an all-electric hauler too. Lesser known brands are also joining the party, including a startup called Volta that we were first introduced to last year. Now the small automaker has revealed two more solutions to high-volume haulage.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO