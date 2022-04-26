Englewood man charged with making obscene video calls
By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
3 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 35-year-old Englewood man was arrested for allegedly making a series of obscene video calls to unsuspecting strangers. The investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office began in mid-February...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Kamiyah Mobley was nearing adulthood when she learned that the woman who she believed was her mother was actually a kidnapper who abducted her from a maternity ward years before. But after being raised by Gloria Williams, Mobley still views the convicted felon as her mother and is begging for...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Stop me if you’ve heard this one. A Black man and a racist white man get into a fight after the white man called the Black man racial slurs. The cops show up and arrest the Black man while the white man isn’t arrested at all. This is what happened at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, […]
ONE teenager has died after he and his friend took turns shooting each other with body armor on, police said. Christopher Leroy Broad Jr., 16, was allegedly shot and killed in a Florida residence on Sunday by his friend, 17-year-old Joshua Vining. Police reported Broad Jr. and Vining were taking...
The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
Three correctional officers in South Florida were arrested and charged with murder in the death of an elderly inmate who was reportedly so badly beaten he died from a punctured lung and internal bleeding from the injuries, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, authorities described how the three guards, who were tasked with transferring the inmate from a mental health unit to a north Florida prison on 14 February, began beating the man senselessly after the 60-year-old reportedly threw urine at one of the officers.Following this, the group reportedly handcuffed the man and...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The roommate of a Florida gay rights advocate whose body was found in a Florida landfill in January has been charged with murder. Steven Yinger strangled Jorge Diaz-Johnston at his Tallahassee home and dumped his body, which was later found in a trash pile at a landfill in Baker, Florida, about 60 miles east of the Alabama border, according to an indictment issued by a circuit court in Leon County.
The family of Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death at an Orlando-based amusement park last month, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. In a statement regarding his client’s lawsuit, personal injury attorney Ben Crump accused the defendants in Sampson’s case of negligence in “a multitude of ways.”
Four family members in Florida are behind bars after allegedly beating a man so severely that he’s been permanently blinded. CBS Miami reports the Makarenkos of Pompano Beach have been charged with attempted first-degree murder on the man, who is gay, under Florida’s hate crime law. Last August,...
Deputies protecting Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz had to pull him aside and surround him Tuesday after a member of a jury pool mouthed possible threats toward him and caused others to become “excited," leading them to fear a potential brawl, officials said. A 70-member pool of potential jurors was filing into the courtroom and taking their seats when one of the first to enter, a man in his 30s, began “mouthing expletives” toward Cruz, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said. Cruz, 23, is facing a possible death sentence for murdering 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
The daughters of Barry Morphew are standing by his side after murder charges were dismissed in the case of their missing mother. Macy and Mallory Morphew walked hand-in-hand with their father following Tuesday’s decision to dismiss the case, in which Barry Morphew had been charged with the presumed murder of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, as reported by The Gazette. The Morphew daughters, who initially sounded the alarm when they couldn’t get ahold of their mother on Mother's Day 2020, joined their father as he walked from the Fremont County, Colorado courthouse a free man.
Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman has been charged with fraud after it is alleged that she embezzled over $120,000 from a local animal clinic for almost two decades. According to arrest records, Catrina Lee Jones is accused of taking money from the Palma Sola Animal Clinic over a 17-year period. An audit uncovered fraudulent hours added using a particular identification belonging to Jones.
