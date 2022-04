LCM (50m) the 5th day of the 2022 Russian Swimming Championships saw a Russian National Record broken. Ilya Borodin ran away with the men’s 400 IM final, tearing to a 4:09.86. The swim makes Borodin the #3 performer in the world this year, and only the 3rd person to have broken 4:10 this year. Additionally, Borodin broke his own Russian Record, taking the mark under 4:10 for the first time. His previous Russian Record mark of 4:10.02 was set at the European Championships last May.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO