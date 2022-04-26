ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin gets fed's approval for food benefits for children

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
The USDA has approved Wisconsin's pre-6 P-EBT plan to provide food benefits to children under 6 years old who are members of FoodShare households.

It applies to children who are not receiving benefits as part of the school-age P-EBT program because they are not enrolled in school, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday.

Enrolled families will now receive letters telling them how much they will receive for September 2021 through June 2022. Benefits are issued in mid-July. Those benefits are determined using a formula developed to meet federal requirements while also maximizing benefits to families, the DHS said.

Benefits will automatically be issued. Families do not need to do anything to get them. The Pre-6 P-EBT benefits will be put on FoodShare households’ QUEST card.

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA

