Apparel

PacSun and Thredup CEOs on Sustainable Apparel Partnership 'Pre-Loved Pac'

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

Clothing brand PacSun and online thrift retailer thredUP are partnering up for "Pre-Loved Pac," a 360-resale program allowing PacSun customers to clean out their closets for credit and shop for gently used clothing directly through PacSun's website. Pacsun co-CEO Alfred Chang and thredUP CEO James Reinhart joined Cheddar News to talk about their collaboration. "The latest research shows that over 50 percent of this generation has engaged in either selling or purchasing something at resale," Chang said. "It's important to them and it's important obviously to the world in terms of what we can do in terms of recycling clothes.

