(ABC 6 News) - It's going to be more of a wait before we get results from the 2020 Census. The data was supposed to come out in May, but the Census Bureau said it needs more time to get all the information compiled from the numbers. Those numbers are important for a number of reasons like securing federal funding and determining the number of seats the state gets in the U.S. House.

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO