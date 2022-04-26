ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

New ‘Tool Shed’ rents tools in Rochester for $25 a year

By Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlf7t_0fKra0GO00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The South East Area Coalition has opened a “tool library” in Rochester, called the Tool Shed. The space is on the lower level of 1255 University Avenue in Rochester. There, people can borrow tools like they would books at the library, all for $25 a year.

The shed has currently 500 tools available, from lawn equipment, to hand tools, to saws, and more. All of it is available to see on their website. The renter finds an item on the site, goes to the Tool Shed, and rents it out.

The system and service was inspired to help people save some money; since most people doing home repairs or other projects only need an expensive tool once.

“The average tool will be used about 12 minutes in a person’s life,” said Mike Evans, the executive director of SEAC, a grassroots non-profit in Rochester. “So for a drill that 80 dollars, you’re roughly spending $6.50 to $7 bucks per minute to use this tool that you’re going to use. It saves people money that they can invest into other things, their own children, health, education, food, whatever.”

The Tool Shed is inspired by the Buffalo Tool Library and working with Fairport Tool Thrift Shop. In addition to saving people money, the tool shed also helps the environment.

“We will be starting to weigh our tools and as we do a yearly report, we’re going to see how much tool waste we keep out of landfills,” Evans said.

He adds that SEAC and the Tool Shed are always looking for volunteer and tool donations. Evans also says the next step for them is to start hosting DYI sessions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bello on COVID spike: 'We are in a different phase'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County is seeing a spike in new COVID cases. Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed the county in its high risk category. News10NBC spoke with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Thursday about the plan to curb the spread. "We...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South East#The Shed#Seac#The Buffalo Tool Library#Fairport Tool Thrift Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 8 WROC

Monday storm leaves hundreds without power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A storm sweeping through the region Monday evening left hundreds in and around Monroe County without power. As of Tuesday morning, fewer than 200 RG&E customers were without power. News 8 found downed trees along East Avenue and Hawthorne Street. Most of those outages were in the City of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Walk in search of cold case info to be held Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A group called "#ColdCaseFiles" will be hosting a walk in the Conkey Avenue area this weekend to search for information that could help with a cold case. It's planned for noon on Saturday at 262 Conkey Ave. The group is looking for information related to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Mayor Evans addresses city-wide violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is addressing another weekend of violence. There were several incidents this weekend, one included the shooting of a 10-year-old girl and a man killed early this morning. Mayor Evans said the surge in violence in the city is something they are focused...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy