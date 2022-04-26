ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee lands commitment from 4-star 2023 safety out of Alabama

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee took a big step forward in Year 1 under Josh Heupel in 2021, going 7-6 during his debut season on Rocky Top. That turnaround has led to some success on the recruiting trails,...

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama backup quarterback Blake Jarrett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to Rivals. The sophomore recently joined the Crimson Tide roster this spring as a walk-on after leaving Vanderbilt where he previously went to school. He did not take a snap at Vanderbilt last season. According to Hudl,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Auburn Player Removes Name From The Transfer Portal

An Auburn defensive lineman is going to stay with the team for the 2022 season. Marquis Robinson entered his name in the transfer portal earlier in the offseason but has now removed his name from the portal. The news first broke from On3 Sports. Robinson played sparingly for the Tigers...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To Alabama Dominating NFL Draft

It’s no secret that Alabama is one of the main programs that dominate the NFL Draft. Nick Saban is the head coach of the program and has an outstanding track record of developing players throughout his tenure. Saban went on First Take on Thursday morning to explain how his program’s talent dominates the first round year after year,
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Some Austin sizzle ahead for Tide vs. Horns

Texas fans think otherwise, but the Longhorns, coming off a 5-7 season should be no match for Nick Saban’s Alabama Football team. The game will nonetheless be massively hyped with multiple storylines to make for good theatre. Steve Sarkisian and four of his assistant coaches spent time in Tuscaloosa....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama ties Miami with impressive NFL Draft pick streak

The Alabama Crimson Tide have tied the Miami Hurricanes for a remarkable NFL Draft pick streak. Nick Saban should be proud. For the 14th time in 14 NFL Drafts, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program has managed to produce at least one first round pick in the Draft. Just having any player picked in the first round of the draft is an impressive accomplishment, but Saban and the Crimson Tide have found a way to make this happen on a regular basis.
NFL
The Spun

LSU Defensive Player Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

LSU defensive tackle Joseph Evans has entered the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenith of On3Sports. Evans, who was not on the Tigers’ spring roster, played 13 games across three seasons. The 306-pounder from Haynesville recorded eight of his 28 career tackles last season, with two going for a loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Semaj Bridgeman adds major offer from Alabama

Four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman just pulled down an offer from Alabama on Wednesday, bringing another big-time offer to the Pennsylvania linebacker. Bridgeman, a multi-year starter at Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), tweeted about the offer from the SEC powerhouse on Wednesday morning. The linebacker has been considered a bit of a lean to Rutgers, having made multiple visits the past year and developing a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights. The Alabama offer shouldn’t be a surprise given that Bridgeman holds a number of top offers. There has been a flurry of SEC activity in the Mid-Atlantic area over the past few days. Class of 2025...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated SEC recruiting rankings as April comes to a close

Over the next several months the teams in the SEC and around the country will be cranking up their recruiting efforts. Last year the SEC saw the Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs all jockeying for position at the top. Ultimately it was the Aggies that won out with the best recruiting class of all time. Can they repeat their efforts in 2022?
COLLEGE STATION, TX

