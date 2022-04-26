ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Jury hears opening statements, testimony during day 2 of lawsuit against Huguely

By NBC29 Newsroom
NBC 29 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday, April 26, marks the second day of the civil suit in Charlottesville Circuit Court against convicted murdered George Huguely. The jury heard opening statements from...

www.nbc29.com

Comments / 1

Related
cbs19news

Huguely testifies in wrongful death case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Wednesday, George Huguely was in court in Charlottesville to testify during a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed against him by the family of Yeardley Love. While on the stand, he apologized to the Love family, saying he hopes they find closure one day....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAZ

Man from Virginia charged in West Virginia arson investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 21-year-old from Virginia has been arrested for allegedly setting fires at a home in Harper’s Ferry, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms. Yossef Stephen Fenaoui, of Aldie, Va., was taken into custody with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, around...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Wvir
SCDNReports

Fight Breaks Out in Virginia Jail

Fight Breaks Out in Virginia State JailVirginia Police. Deputies responded to the Rappahannock Regional Jail for an assault. The investigation revealed an inmate walked across the dayroom and a verbal altercation started with two other inmates, Collins Turner, 22, and Travis Ball, 32.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NBC 29 News

Lawsuit against Charlottesville claims city violated 1st Amendment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A lawsuit filed against Charlottesville claims the city violated constitutional rights when it did not provide information about police misconduct settlements. There are three plaintiffs in this case against the city, and one defined as a public body with the meaning of the Freedom of Information...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Man charged in death of Adam Oakes pleads guilty

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the 11 men charged in the hazing death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes pleaded guilty on Thursday. A two-day trial for Christian Rohrbach was scheduled to start Wednesday until a plea agreement was reached. He was sentenced to 12 months with all 12 suspended,...
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man arrested on 2 felony hit and run charges

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Antonio Devon Wells of Waynesboro was arrested on two felony hit and run charges. On April 25, 2022, officers with the Waynesboro Police Department responded to the area of Mount Vernon Street and Bader Ave for an alleged hit and run traffic crash. The vehicle reportedly left the scene with a flat tire and airbags deployed.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia assistant principal sentenced for role in drug ring

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An assistant principal at a school in Georgia is headed to prison. Melodie Cheatham pleaded guilty to conspiring to unlawfully possess oxycodone with intent to distribute and for illegally distributing the prescription drug, according to federal prosecutors. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...

Comments / 0

Community Policy