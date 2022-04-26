ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Midland City Council approves special assessment district for downtown businesses

By Andrew Mullin
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lmgt_0fKrYHBE00
FILE PHOTO: Downtown Midland is seen from a hot air balloon as pilots take off from Chippewassee Park for a leisurely flight during the River Days Festival and Midland Balloon Fest Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net) ((Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net))

MIDLAND - City Council renewed a downtown special assessment district at its Monday meeting.

Council met to discuss several economic and budget-related items. These included the special assessment for downtown events and the next community development block grant.

Council held a public hearing to determine the necessity of the “2022 Downtown Economic Revitalization Public Improvement Special Assessment District,” as provided by the Shopping Area Redevelopment Act (SARA). This program proposes $90,000, or $45,000 annually, to be billed across the district to downtown property owners between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, said Selina Tisdale, city community affairs director.

She said this special assessment is needed to fund downtown events such as Mini Golf on Main, National Small Business Day, and Holly Jolly Days, along with staff support and holiday lighting. This special assessment was established in 1994.

A downtown financial advising company sent a written objection to the special assessment. Council member Steve Arnosky said while these events are great for visitors and the community, he understands the nature of the objection. He said he is not sure these events are equally great for all the downtown businesses.

“The events are great, but how you go about paying for it? It feels like you are strong-arming people a little bit if they have a business,” Arnosky said.

Mayor Maureen Donker said owners receive benefits from locating their businesses downtown.

“Sometimes you choose to be in a downtown area because it brings things to you,” Donker said. “I understand that (objection), but I think we have a lot of office space, so if you are going to choose office space, you could choose a different area of town."

The special assessment was approved in a 5-0 vote.

Council also voted on the 2022-23 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) budget and its 2022-23 action plan. The CDBG aims to provide a public and private cooperative environment for community development and housing initiatives to meet the needs of people across all socioeconomic groups of the city, said Director of Planning & Community Development Grant Murschel.

Budget items are listed below:

  • General Planning and Administration ($46,000)
  • Habitat for Humanity Vacant Property Acquisition ($30,000)
  • Home to Stay Accessibility Modifications and Mobile Home Repair ($15,000)
  • Habitat for Humanity Home Repair ($60,000)
  • Washington Woods Lock Replacement ($57.000)
  • Washington Woods Steam Table Replacement ($10,000)
  • Washington Woods Kitchen Range Replacement ($15,000)
  • Cleveland Manor Downspout and Gutter Installation ($40,000)
  • Legal Services of Michigan Fair Housing Testing ($4,500)
  • Carryover of Central Park Improvements ($156,399)
  • Cleveland Park Improvements ($11,500)
  • Contingency ($5,000)

There will be changes to the CDBG Coronavirus Relief and CDBG Declared Disaster Recovery budgets form last year, Murschel said.

Council approved the budget in a 5-0 vote and authorized the mayor and city clerk to sign the associated subrecipient agreements.

Other council business:

  • Council heard the second reading of city landfill fee increases and approved them in a 5-0 vote.
  • Council approved the installation of a pedestrian handrail along the trail behind Riverside Place in a 5-0 vote. The project will cost $40,000, which will be covered by a grant fop the Midland Area Community Foundation.
  • Council held a public hearing for the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget, but no public comments were made.

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Bay City receiving grant money to preserve 2 historic buildings

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City is receiving a grant that allows them to preserve and redevelop two historic buildings. City officials received word they are getting more than $1 million from the state to rejuvenate the interconnected buildings on North Water Street. Steve Frye owns St. Laurent Brothers...
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Midland, MI
Midland, MI
Business
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
Midland, MI
Government
Midland Daily News

One acre near Manistee Lake may become a new park

MANISTEE — Plans by the city of Manistee to sell a small parcel of riverfront property to restaurant owner Ted Fricano appear to be moving forward. Work continues with the goal of opening Fricano’s restaurant located at the former Boathouse Grill building, at 440 River St., by early summer.
MANISTEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Housing#Midland City Council
Midland Daily News

Reader: Lee Township election is a just fight for voting rights

Hundreds of Lee Township residents begged the current leadership for an opportunity to be engaged in the decision process that would impact their pockets and levels of services. When residents found out that three of five Lee Township board members intentionally lied, colluded and gave an about $1,000,000 five-year contract to a buddy of theirs without considering other or better bids (as required), the residents started paying attention to what the elected officials were doing. Through investigations and review of public records, residents found additional countless alarming actions of the current Lee Board. They include neglect of services, financial mismanagement, employee mismanagement, unnecessary lawsuits, neglect of Township records, cronyism, nepotism, and intentional ignorance of FOIA (Freedom of Information Act), to name just a few.
ELECTIONS
Awesome 92.3

Madison Harter Sworn In As New WMMC Board Member

Recently, Madison Harter, Bank Manager of Equity Bank, was elected onto the Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) Board of Trustees. Mrs. Harter was sworn in on Tuesday, April 12, by County Clerk Diane Thompson. “I want to thank everyone for giving me this wonderful opportunity,” said Madison Harter, WMMC Board...
POLITICS
Midland Daily News

MAPS to hold presentation, answer questions regarding Jefferson school property

MANISTEE — Manistee Area Public Schools is inviting the community to take part in a presentation outlining planning for the Jefferson Elementary School property once the elementary grades are consolidated and the building is vacated in 2025. The presentation is slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Elementary. Superintendent...
MANISTEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
9&10 News

Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Awarded $1 Million by U.S. Department of Commerce

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimonda announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1 million grant to the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, Harbor Springs, Tuesday. This grant is to support economic diversification strategies for the Tribe and is funded by the American Rescue Plan Indigenous Communities program.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
Midland Daily News

MAPS striving to keep Kennedy Elementary renovation on budget

MANISTEE — Increased material and labor prices have forced Manistee Area Public Schools to look for ways to cut costs on its $30.855 million bond project. During a work study session Wednesday at Kennedy Elementary, members from the district's construction management and design firms gave a presentation on the design work done for the Kennedy Elementary building to adjust to budget constraints while still honoring campaign promises.
MANISTEE, MI
Midland Daily News

What's that going to be ... at the Huron Crest Plaza?

Anyone who has driven past the Huron Crest Plaza on North Van Dyke Road for the past few months has seen a new building under construction close to the road. That will be where AutoZone’s first Huron County location will be, down the street from other auto parts stores like Advance Auto parts and O’Reilly Auto Parts. The next closest AutoZone location is in Caro in Tuscola County.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Kingsport Times-News

City cuts the net on new pickleball courts in Riverview

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks & Recreation Department has “cut the net” on two new pickleball courts at Riverview Park. City officials held the ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “Pickleball is a great sport for all ages and skill levels that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong,”...
KINGSPORT, TN
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy