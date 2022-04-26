Midland City Council approves special assessment district for downtown businesses

FILE PHOTO: Downtown Midland is seen from a hot air balloon as pilots take off from Chippewassee Park for a leisurely flight during the River Days Festival and Midland Balloon Fest Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net) ((Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net))

MIDLAND - City Council renewed a downtown special assessment district at its Monday meeting.

Council met to discuss several economic and budget-related items. These included the special assessment for downtown events and the next community development block grant.

Council held a public hearing to determine the necessity of the “2022 Downtown Economic Revitalization Public Improvement Special Assessment District,” as provided by the Shopping Area Redevelopment Act (SARA). This program proposes $90,000, or $45,000 annually, to be billed across the district to downtown property owners between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, said Selina Tisdale, city community affairs director.

She said this special assessment is needed to fund downtown events such as Mini Golf on Main, National Small Business Day, and Holly Jolly Days, along with staff support and holiday lighting. This special assessment was established in 1994.

A downtown financial advising company sent a written objection to the special assessment. Council member Steve Arnosky said while these events are great for visitors and the community, he understands the nature of the objection. He said he is not sure these events are equally great for all the downtown businesses.

“The events are great, but how you go about paying for it? It feels like you are strong-arming people a little bit if they have a business,” Arnosky said.

Mayor Maureen Donker said owners receive benefits from locating their businesses downtown.

“Sometimes you choose to be in a downtown area because it brings things to you,” Donker said. “I understand that (objection), but I think we have a lot of office space, so if you are going to choose office space, you could choose a different area of town."

The special assessment was approved in a 5-0 vote.

Council also voted on the 2022-23 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) budget and its 2022-23 action plan. The CDBG aims to provide a public and private cooperative environment for community development and housing initiatives to meet the needs of people across all socioeconomic groups of the city, said Director of Planning & Community Development Grant Murschel.

Budget items are listed below:

General Planning and Administration ($46,000)

Habitat for Humanity Vacant Property Acquisition ($30,000)

Home to Stay Accessibility Modifications and Mobile Home Repair ($15,000)

Habitat for Humanity Home Repair ($60,000)

Washington Woods Lock Replacement ($57.000)

Washington Woods Steam Table Replacement ($10,000)

Washington Woods Kitchen Range Replacement ($15,000)

Cleveland Manor Downspout and Gutter Installation ($40,000)

Legal Services of Michigan Fair Housing Testing ($4,500)

Carryover of Central Park Improvements ($156,399)

Cleveland Park Improvements ($11,500)

Contingency ($5,000)

There will be changes to the CDBG Coronavirus Relief and CDBG Declared Disaster Recovery budgets form last year, Murschel said.

Council approved the budget in a 5-0 vote and authorized the mayor and city clerk to sign the associated subrecipient agreements.

Other council business: