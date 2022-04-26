ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Encanto' sing-along coming to Arkansas

By Adam Roberts, DMM
KHBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROGERS, Ark. — An "Encanto" sing-along concert has been scheduled for the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas. The show...

www.4029tv.com

KHBS

BITE NW Arkansas returns with expanded event series

ROGERS, Ark. — Event organizers announced today that the BITE NW Arkansas food festival will return this summer and fall as a three-part event series in conjunction with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G. The series will feature events in Downtown Rogers (July 29), Springdale (Sept. 1)...
ROGERS, AR
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
Power 95.9

Major Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

It's been quite awhile since Texarkana has gotten a new major retail store but it's coming soon!. Texarkana will be home to Conn’s Home Plus, a national retail chain coming to the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Center, adjacent to Ross Dress for Less at 2315 Richmond Road. Conn’s Home Plus, a Texas based company has been around for more than 130 years and employs some 4000 employees throughout the U.S. with more than 155 stores across 15 states, Conn’s Home Plus is best known for electronics, appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and fitness products. With the addition of the new store there’s hope that other retailers will move into the shopping center as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
KHBS

'Arkansas in a pandemic breathing space,' according to UAMS forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas health experts, COVID-19 numbers throughout the state are flat — especially compared to January’s omicron spike. Fayetteville Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said the news is somewhat optimistic but offers caution as case counts also aren't decreasing. “I would say somewhere...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

3 must-try rooftop bars in Northwest Arkansas

Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.Why it matters: Getting outdoors and looking over familiar areas from a different perspective can lift your spirit, especially if you're lifting spirits. 1. The Preacher's SonDetails: Grab a celebratory drink atop this restored, historic church in Bentonville.Of note: The rooftop is open weather permitting — and closed Sundays.Address: 201 N.W. A St. The rooftop of The Preacher's Son. Worth Sparkman/ Axios2. Feed and FollyDetails: A lively, laid-back hangout serving local food and drinks in Fayetteville.Perks: A menu of "destination" cocktails highlighting different countries — including the Zelenskyy (Ukraine — vodka, lichi, lemon juice, ginger liqueur) and Copenhagen Sling (Denmark — Danish aquavit, orgeat, lemon juice, angostura and lemon bitters).Address: 110 S. College Ave. Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Feed and Folly3. Dickson Street PubDetails: Enjoy a cold pint and some of the best views in Fayetteville from this rooftop patio.Go when: you want a lively night out and don't mind mingling with the college crowd.Address: 303 W. Dickson St. Photo courtesy of Dickson Street Pub
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Arkansas family catches bear on Ring doorbell camera

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Springtime in Arkansas brings many things – blooming plants, warmer weather, and even animals too. It's something that some in North Little Rock are already seeing. Unfortunately, these specific animals are quite large--they're bears--and officials urge you to keep your distance if you come across one.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Huge traffic back up on I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, an accident with possible injury has caused a major traffic jam on I-430 in Little Rock Wednesday afternoon. The northbound inside lane was blocked as well as the shoulder, IDrive Arkansas said on Twitter. Around 4:30 p.m. all...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Dog abandoned at Lake Wister Dam finds forever home

POTEAU, Okla. — The dog abandoned at the Lake Wister Dam and rescued by firefighters was taken home Wednesday, April 27 by her new owners, who saw her rescue on TV and fell in love with her. “We saw her being rescued from the water on TV, Channel 5,”...
POTEAU, OK
5NEWS

Power restored to thousands in Farmington Wednesday morning

FARMINGTON, Arkansas — Over 7,000 Ozarks Electric customers were without power in Farmington Wednesday, April 27. As of 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, power has been restored to all 7,143 customers. Ozarks Electric says the outage came from the Eddie Walker and Farmington substations. The cause of the outages is not...
FARMINGTON, AR
KHBS

Mobile sports betting underway for the first time in Arkansas

Ark. — Betting on sports from your phone or mobile device is now available for the first time in Arkansas. Southland Casino and racing in West Memphis is the first Arkansas casino to launch its mobile sports betting app. The Southland Betly Arkansas app is now available to...
ARKANSAS STATE

